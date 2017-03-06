Letter to the Editor: Alumni and Donor Commends Vice Provost for Approving TPUSA

Annette Fajardo
I want to commend Jeanne Rosenberg, Vice Provost, for her courage to uphold the application for the Turning Point group to be included in the list of acceptable groups on campus.
I am an alumni, donor and fiscal conservative who is planning to bestow an endowment to the university one day soon.
The Vice Provost’s decision to be inclusive and not submit to the politically correct rhetoric that has pervaded campuses throughout the U.S. is encouraging.
I am watchful of what Santa Clara does, and although I am always impressed with the educational side of Santa Clara, I don’t always agree with the liberalism which accompanies the compassionate part of the philosophy (one can be compassionate and conservative, and, statistically, conservatives are more philanthropic than liberals).
The university would not be here today if it had not employed a series of fiscally conservative measures to preserve the institution and allow it to grow.
I commend the Vice Provost on her courage and hope that the university continues to be inclusive to all points of view.
Annette Fajardo is a Santa Clara alumnus from the Class of 1979.
Both liberals and conservatives donate to charities equally — there is no association between political party and philanthropy. see: https://s3.amazonaws.com/s3.documentcloud.org/documents/1100129/who-gives.pdf
Nice humblebrag about your riches, Annette! So glad that you feel ~safe~ donating to the university again, I wouldn’t want the needs of current students to supercede your desires. Next time you feel the university is conservative enough to warrant your grand donation, cut out the middleman and just give me the $50. Thanks!
This letter is a detriment to the conservative train of logic that Annette Fajardo identifies with. It adds fuel to the argumentative fire that the decision made was financially motivated rather than logically and fairly deduced. If Annette Fajardo threatened to withdraw funding unless TPUSA was confirmed, who is to say many more potential donors did not do the same? The issue should not be about funding, but rather about alumni supporting or disagreeing with their alma mater. This sort of letter leads to conspiracy theories.