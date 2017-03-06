Letter to the Editor: Alumni and Donor Commends Vice Provost for Approving TPUSA

Annette Fajardo

March 6, 2017

I want to commend Jeanne Rosenberg, Vice Provost, for her courage to uphold the application for the Turning Point group to be included in the list of acceptable groups on campus.

I am an alumni, donor and fiscal conservative who is planning to bestow an endowment to the university one day soon.

The Vice Provost’s decision to be inclusive and not submit to the politically correct rhetoric that has pervaded campuses throughout the U.S. is encouraging.

I am watchful of what Santa Clara does, and although I am always impressed with the educational side of Santa Clara, I don’t always agree with the liberalism which accompanies the compassionate part of the philosophy (one can be compassionate and conservative, and, statistically, conservatives are more philanthropic than liberals).

The university would not be here today if it had not employed a series of fiscally conservative measures to preserve the institution and allow it to grow.

I commend the Vice Provost on her courage and hope that the university continues to be inclusive to all points of view.

Annette Fajardo is a Santa Clara alumnus from the Class of 1979.