Letter to the Editor—Faculty Members to Provost: Let Students Govern

Loring Pfeiffer and Stephen Diamond

March 7, 2017

Dear The Santa Clara editors:

As faculty members at the University, we were disappointed to learn that the Provost’s office intervened last week to overturn the Student Senate decision denying Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) application to become a registered student organization (RSO). As reported in The Santa Clara, the Student Senate engaged in a careful review and vigorous debate prior to reaching its decision. TPUSA appealed the decision to the student Judicial Branch and it was denied. Without any additional information that we are aware of, the Provost’s office elected to review in secret the decision and then announced that they had reversed it and granted TPUSA RSO status.

A central and prominent activity of TPUSA is their Professor WatchList, which “outs” what TPUSA determines are faculty with whom they disagree ideologically. Such lists can lead to the harassment of faculty, and the American Association of University Professors has deemed them “a threat to academic freedom.”

Nevertheless, it is not on our own behalf that we write to you. We support students’ right to free speech, and we welcome diverse points of view on our campus. Some of us, for example, believe that TPUSA should be granted RSO status, while others agree with the Senate that they should not. But we all agree that this was a decision that should have been made by students in accordance with their interpretation of the Constitution of the Associated Student Government.

We write, therefore, to express our concern about the University administration’s interference with, and undermining of, student decision-making on the campus. The TPUSA intervention follows in the wake of the inappropriate censoring of The Santa Clara‘s reporting of comments made by a donor and trustee earlier this quarter. Thus, we want Santa Clara students to know that faculty members support student advocacy and free expression on our campus. In the realms of both journalism and politics, Santa Clara students know and are doing what they feel is right, and they are practicing the Jesuit values that our institution espouses. As faculty members, we recognize that and are proud of the work students are doing.

We will continue to advocate on students’ behalf to members of the administration, and we will work to empower and amplify students’ endeavors on campus.

Sincerely,

Loring Pfeiffer, Department of English Stephen Diamond, School of Law Tim Urdan, Department of Psychology Michelle Burnham, Department of English Barry Posner, Department of Management and Entrepreneurship Erick Ramirez, Department of Philosophy Danielle Morgan, Department of English Kathleen Maxwell, Department of Art and Art History Robin Tremblay-McGaw, Department of English Kirk Glaser, Department of English Bruno Ruviaro, Department of Music Barbara Kelley, Department of Communication Leslie Gray, Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences Cary Yang, Department of Electrical Engineering Iris Stewart-Frey, Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences Elizabeth Dahlhoff, Department of Biology Patt Ness, Department of Theatre and Dance Michael A. Santoro, Department of Management, Leavey School of Business Nicholas Leither, Department of English Naomi Andrews, Department of History Ed Maurer, Civil Engineering Department Scott LaBarge, Depts. of Philosophy and Classics Stephen Carroll, Department of English Hsin-I Cheng, Department of Communication Juliana Chang, Department of English Mohammad Ayoubi, Department of Mechanical Engineering John S. Farnsworth, Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences John Kennedy, Department of Music Julia Voss, Department of English Amy Randall, Department of History Amy Lueck, Department of English Michael Lasley, Department of English Marilyn Edelstein, English Department Nina Tanti, Department of Modern Languages and Literatures Sreela Sarkar, Department of Communication Rohit Chopra, Department of Communication Samuel Lee, Department of Finance, Leavey School of Business Justin P. Boren, Department of Communication Katherine Saxton, Department of Biology Robert Shanklin, Department of Philosophy Alberto Ribas, Department of Modern Languages and Literatures Matt Driscoll, Department of English Cruz Medina, Department of English Robert Numan, Psychology Robert Michalski, Department of English Meg Gudgeirsson, Department of History Kathryn Bruchmann, Department of Psychology Trish Serviss, Department of English Jill Pellettieri, Department of Modern Languages & Literatures Charles F. Byers, Marketing Department & Department of Communications Linda Kamas, Department of Economics Sarita Tamayo-Moraga, Department of Religious Studies Roberto Mata, Department of Religious Studies Terry Beers, Department of English Maria Bauluz, Department of Modern Languages & literatures Barbara Burns, Child Studies Deirdre Frontczak, Marketing Department W. David Ball, School of Law Shannon Vallor, Department of Philosophy Brian McNelis, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry Jackie Hendricks, Department of English Lisa Kealhofer, Anthropology/ESS Depts. Kirsten Read, Department of Psychology Chad Raphael, Department of Communication Elsa Li, Department of Modern Languages and Literatures Nancy Unger, Department of History Tracey Kahan, Department of Psychology Nicholas Tran, Department of Mathematics & Computer Science Anna Sampaio, Department of Ethnic Studies Patti Simone, Department of Psychology Luis Cheng-Guajardo, Department of Philosophy Jane Leftwich Curry, Department of Political Science Sharmila Lodhia, Department of Women’s and Gender Studies Shireen AlAzzawi, Department of Economics Francine Gordon, Management Department, Leavey School of Business Kieran Sullivan, Department of Psychology Amy Eriksson, Department of Communication Katharine Heintz, Department of Communication Maura Tarnoff, Department of English Jackie Schmidt-Posner, Professor of Practice, Leavey School of Business Ariel Schindewolf, Department of Modern Languages and Literatures Denise Krane, Department of English Michael Kevane, Department of Economics Margaret M. Lucero, Department of Education David E. Skinner, History Department Teresa McCollough, Department of Music

