Library Awards: One for the Books

New fund to encourage student research

Meghan McLaughlin

The Santa Clara

February 1, 2018

Two talented students will be awarded $1,000 for research in a field of their choice this spring.

For the first time ever, the library will be funding an undergraduate research award with part of its budget.

“The university is really trying to encourage undergraduate research and this is our way to support this initiative,” said Head of Research and Outreach Helene Lafrance.

With its numerous resources, the library is an ideal setting to do research in.

Now, Santa Clara’s library is following the example of many other campuses across the country by funding undergraduate research.

Both individual and group projects are eligible, in any format or medium, as long as they are research-based.

The awards are open to all undergraduates in all disciplines.

There will be two recipients who will receive the monetary amount and a plaque for their work.

The award money will be applied to the students’ university accounts, with no impact on their financial aid.

In the event that a winner is a senior and their tuition has been paid in full prior to winning the award, the award money will be refunded to the student.

The library plans to notify the winners on May 15, followed by an award reception in the recipients’ honor at the end of the month.

During this ceremony, the university librarian will present the awards and the recipients will give a 15-minute presentation on their research projects and answer questions on their topics.

The winners’ work will be added to the Scholar Commons repository.

The submission deadline for applications is currently set as April 20.

