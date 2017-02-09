Library Receives National Award

Santa Clara among three universities selected for honor

Amanda Pretti

Associate Reporter

February 9, 2017

The Santa Clara Library was one of three institutions of higher education that won the 2017 Excellence in Academic Libraries award. The award winners were announced on Jan. 19, all of which were recognized for their staff, programs that deliver exemplary services and resources to further their institution’s educational mission.

The other two award recipients were Miami Dade College Learning Resources and The Columbia College Chicago Library, according to the university press release.

“Having our transformation recognized through this award by ACRL is deeply meaningful,” said university librarian Jennifer Nutefall in a university press release. “It is through our amazing staff that we truly live the Library’s vision to be a vibrant and vital center for learning, inspiring both intellectual pursuits and community engagement.”

The University Library has been hard at work using data from student surveys to assess recommendations to improve service, efficiency and changing needs. Some of these changes include new approaches to instructional areas, expansion of study spaces and refurbishing furniture worn by heavy use.

Specifically, the changes to the space have allowed for additional public seating on the first floor and re-envisioned classroom spaces that foster active learning approaches.

The library has also made an effort to provide more support to international and transfer students. For personal research assistance, they have established one-on-one relationships between students and librarians.

Annual course design workshops for faculty that serve to integrate materials from the Archives and Special Collections into curriculums contributed to being selected for the award. Santa Clara’s library also stood out from other institutions because it actively uses feedback from the community to make changes and improvements.

“The committee was impressed by Santa Clara University Library’s international, user-centered and data-driven approach to their services, collections and spaces,” said Karen A. Williams, chair of the 2017 Excellence in Academic Libraries Committee at a press conference on Jan 19. “The library staff actively gather information from students and faculty to drive changes, whether it is through committee participation, focus groups, advisory boards or surveys.”

Being recognized through the award has been a honorable achievement for the university. According to library staff, they are eager to continue improving while working with students and faculty.

“We look forward to serving the campus community in 2017 and beyond,” Nutefall said.

