Malley Center Gets Facelift

Additional outdoor
fitness area and
classes open to all
Kimi Andrew
The Santa Clara
January 11, 2018
The Pat Malley Fitness and Recreation
Center welcomed in the New Year with new
weight room equipment and fitness classes.
Students walking into the gym will no
longer be greeted with hack squatters and an
outdated Olympic shoulder press. Instead,
they will see entirely new equipment on the
heavyweight side.
“My goal was to make the opening more
welcoming to all that would like to use the
weight room,” Director of Recreation Janice
DeMonsi said.
“You now walk into the multi-use station
and the free weights. The rest of the equipment
is still there, it is just in a better layout
and ideally provides more space.”
Although some familiar machines are
gone and have not been replaced, many of
the new machines can provide the same
type of work out.
This update follows the creation of the
outdoor fitness area which can be found between
Malley and the Learning Commons.
This area was made to provide members
of the university with a place to get their
workout in when Malley is closed.
“Over winter break when we were closed
it was getting a lot of use,” DeMonsi said.
“For example, this weekend we are only
open from 12-5 p.m. Students that like to
come in at 10 a.m. can get a pseudo workout
out there. They can do strength and conditioning
training out there.”
Sophomore Chris Wagers used the outdoor
fitness area during finals week fall
quarter.
“I’m glad that Malley decided to make a
place to workout outside of the actual weight
room,” Wagers said. “I think it’s a good way
to distribute space since the weight room
gets crowded most days.”
Some students disagree.
“I have mixed feelings,” senior Evangelea
DiCicco said. “It’s great to have new equipment.
But the new layout is kind of weird
and it feels more cramped.”
Dicicco said she has not tried out the
outdoor fitness area yet, but will when the
weather gets warmer.
The outdoor fitness area,
which cost $40,000, was made
possible by revenue generated
by the gym’s summer program
and alumni memberships.
Additionally, after 17 years,
both men’s and women’s locker
rooms were updated during
the break.
Tiles were replaced along
the walls due to normal wear
and tear.
The Campus Recreation
Center is offering seven new
classes this quarter due to its
recent partnership with Les
Mills.
Les Mills is a company that
trains fitness instructors and
allows its partners to have access
to those instructors.
The three Les Mills classes
being offered this quarter
are GRIT, a 30-minute high
intensity strength training
class. BODYBUMP, a onehour
strength training class.
And CXWORK, a core and ab
workout class.
All 22 fitness classes are
free to attend this week. Starting
next week, students will
need a punch card in order to
access classes. Unlimited admission
to classes for the quarter
costs $85 if purchased this
week, and $100 if purchased
next week.
A free Zumba class will
be offered every Wednesday
of the quarter from 7:45-8:45
p.m. on a trial period to gauge
popularity.
