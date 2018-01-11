Malley Center Gets Facelift

Additional outdoor

fitness area and

classes open to all

Kimi Andrew

The Santa Clara

January 11, 2018

The Pat Malley Fitness and Recreation

Center welcomed in the New Year with new

weight room equipment and fitness classes.

Students walking into the gym will no

longer be greeted with hack squatters and an

outdated Olympic shoulder press. Instead,

they will see entirely new equipment on the

heavyweight side.

“My goal was to make the opening more

welcoming to all that would like to use the

weight room,” Director of Recreation Janice

DeMonsi said.

“You now walk into the multi-use station

and the free weights. The rest of the equipment

is still there, it is just in a better layout

and ideally provides more space.”

Although some familiar machines are

gone and have not been replaced, many of

the new machines can provide the same

type of work out.

This update follows the creation of the

outdoor fitness area which can be found between

Malley and the Learning Commons.

This area was made to provide members

of the university with a place to get their

workout in when Malley is closed.

“Over winter break when we were closed

it was getting a lot of use,” DeMonsi said.

“For example, this weekend we are only

open from 12-5 p.m. Students that like to

come in at 10 a.m. can get a pseudo workout

out there. They can do strength and conditioning

training out there.”

Sophomore Chris Wagers used the outdoor

fitness area during finals week fall

quarter.

“I’m glad that Malley decided to make a

place to workout outside of the actual weight

room,” Wagers said. “I think it’s a good way

to distribute space since the weight room

gets crowded most days.”

Some students disagree.

“I have mixed feelings,” senior Evangelea

DiCicco said. “It’s great to have new equipment.

But the new layout is kind of weird

and it feels more cramped.”

Dicicco said she has not tried out the

outdoor fitness area yet, but will when the

weather gets warmer.

The outdoor fitness area,

which cost $40,000, was made

possible by revenue generated

by the gym’s summer program

and alumni memberships.

Additionally, after 17 years,

both men’s and women’s locker

rooms were updated during

the break.

Tiles were replaced along

the walls due to normal wear

and tear.

The Campus Recreation

Center is offering seven new

classes this quarter due to its

recent partnership with Les

Mills.

Les Mills is a company that

trains fitness instructors and

allows its partners to have access

to those instructors.

The three Les Mills classes

being offered this quarter

are GRIT, a 30-minute high

intensity strength training

class. BODYBUMP, a onehour

strength training class.

And CXWORK, a core and ab

workout class.

All 22 fitness classes are

free to attend this week. Starting

next week, students will

need a punch card in order to

access classes. Unlimited admission

to classes for the quarter

costs $85 if purchased this

week, and $100 if purchased

next week.

A free Zumba class will

be offered every Wednesday

of the quarter from 7:45-8:45

p.m. on a trial period to gauge

popularity.

