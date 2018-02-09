Men’s Soccer Head Coach Honored

Santa Clara alum inducted into the WCC Hall of Honor

Addy Camisa

The Santa Clara

February 8, 2018

Santa Clara Men’s Soccer Head Coach Cameron Rast will be inducted into the West Coast Conference Hall of Honor.

After an announcement last Wednesday from the WCC, the Santa Clara alum will be one of 10 inductees who will be honored on Saturday, March 3 in Las Vegas.

The WCC Hall of Honor, which inducts a member from each WCC school each year, has inducted 62 members since 2009.

This year’s group features individuals ranging from Olympians to NCAA Champions to individuals with All American honors.

Rast (‘91) played on the Santa ClaraMen’s Soccer team, where he was a member of the 1989 National Championship team and later helped lead the team to the 1991 NCAA championship game.

Rast was a two-time All-American sweeper during his time at Santa Clara. He is the only two-time, first-team AllAmerican player in Santa Clara history.

Rast was also honored in 1991 as a finalist for the Hermann trophy and the Missouri Athletic Club Award.

Unfortunately, Rast suffered a knee injury during his 1990 season, forcing him to sit out for most of the year.

In 1991, Rast aided the U.S. Olympic team in winning a gold medal in Havana, Cuba. A year later, Rast was a U.S. Olympic Team captain in Barcelona, Spain.

Following his time with the Olympic team, Rast began his coaching career at Santa Clara as an assistant coach for the Men’s Soccer team from 1994-2001.

He then took over as Head Coach, where he has served Santa Clara Men’s Soccer for the past 16 years. Rast led the team to league titles in 2003, 2006 and 2007 and to the NCAA College Cup Final Four in 2003 and 2006

Rast has a career record of 161-113-47, which makes him the winningest Men’s Soccer coach in Santa Clara’s history. In the WCC, Rast ranks second with his all-time league record standing at 86-49-25. He was inducted into the Santa Clara Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

While at Santa Clara, Rast has been named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year five times.

Six of Rast’s players have followed in his footsteps in being All-American selections. Two of his players have received WCC Player of the Year awards and his players overall have received 49 first and second team honors in the All-West Conference.

