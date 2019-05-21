Mercy Beyond Borders in the Bronco Backyard

Local organization provides worldwide aid from Santa Clara



Anthony Alegrete

The Santa Clara

May 16, 2019

While some students have lived in Santa Clara for many years, it may be difficult for them to know what can be in your own backyard.

One example of this is Mercy Beyond Borders (MBB), an organization that aids and educates women in third world and struggling countries.

MBB focuses on education for these women in an effort to combat the impoverished environments that they are currently in.

From sponsoring local primary schools that host only girls, to providing scholarships and financial aid, MBB strives to educate women no matter what obstacles they may face.

The organization was founded by Sister Marilyn Lacey in 2008.

It was later expanded in 2012 to support the areas of South Sudan and Haiti.

Senior marketing major Alyssa Fiddes is currently working with MBB as part of her advanced writing course.

Fiddes’ work with the organization includes aiding them with the business matters of the organization.

She has been able to see the effects of their involvement, as well as how Santa Clara can help them to do even more.

“I believe the Santa Clara community should become more aware of this organization for many reasons,” Fiddes said. “First of all, to simply be aware of the problems at hand in these other countries – the refugee camps in South Sudan and the lack of female education in Haiti. Secondly, to help the organization grow through volunteer work and potential Anthondonations.”

MBB has been apart of the Santa Clara community for around 11 years.

Tt is this sense of community that has truly stuck with Fiddes.

“Something I find special about MBB is the sense of family within the organization, regardless of the fact it functions across multiple countries,” Fiddes said. “Sister Marilyn Lacey made it clear how involved she is, as she told me she knows whenever one of the women in Sudan or Haiti is sick. It’s just such a special community.”

While MBB is doing great work abroad, they can also do great things for the Santa Clara community by providing students with an opportunity to support and help those who are affected by poverty worldwide.

MBB has been able to foster a sense of community across internatinoal borders.

The organization gives Santa Clara students the opportunity to engage with those beyond their community borders, breaking Broncos out of the “Santa Clara bubble” they can get caught in.

Contact Anthony Alegrete at aalegrete@scu. edu or call (408) 554-4852.