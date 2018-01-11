NFL Playoffs: Postseason Results and Predictions

With eight teams left,
football is bound to get even
more exciting this February
Alex Stewart
The Santa Clara
January 11, 2017
AFC Division Games
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee
Titans
The Titans pulled off a miraculous (and
somewhat controversial) win last weekend
against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs
were up 21-3 going into the second half of the
Wild Card game. After TE Travis Kelce got
knocked out of the game due to a concussion,
QB Marcus Mariota and RB Derrick Henry
took over, leading the Titans to a 22-21 win.
As for their matchup against the Patriots, the
Titans offer a formidable defense, along with
a big play potential offense. However, that
won’t be enough to make the greatest QB of all
time in Tom Brady sweat more than a quarter
or so, and the Patriots will roll to a 31-19 win.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville
Jaguars
The Jaguars battled out a playoff win in a
game that belonged in 1977 when you look at
the final score: 10-3. “Sacksonville” shut down
a mediocre, and injury hobbled Buffalo Bills
offense, and will look to pose the same threat
to the Steelers. As for Pittsburgh, they will
have to wait and see how much they can expect
from MVP candidate WR Antonio Brown, who
is still rehabbing a calf injury. Either way, they
still pose an incredibly potent offense and a
formidable defense to match. The Steelers
will have to shake off some bye-week rust to
start the game but should roll to a solid win
over the Jaguars by a score of 27-17.
NFC Division Games
Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints
The Saints held on for the win in an incredibly
entertaining game versus the Panthers.
Drew Brees looks as elite as ever and wants
to show to the world that he deserves serious
consideration for the title of greatest player to
ever throw the pigskin. Minnesota will have
something to say about that, however, as they
have one of the most feared defenses in the
NFL. This will be one of the closest games
of the playoffs, and the experience of Drew
Brees, along with the loads of talent on the
Saints roster, gives them the edge over the
Vikings 20-17.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons
All Eagles fans will be on the edge of their
seats as they hope to overcome the loss of MVP
candidate QB Carson Wentz, and still finish the
year raising the famous trophy. The red-hot
Atlanta Falcons are coming off a convincing
win over Coach-of-the-Year candidate Sean
McVay’s Rams. This will be a classic shootout
affair, with Nick Foles tapping into his past
success along with Atlanta’s loads of talent
leading to numerous touchdowns. The Eagles
will score last, however, and advance to the
next round with a win over the Falcons by a
score of 38-34.
AFC Championship Game
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England
Patriots
Here we go again: Hall of Fame quarterback,
elite coaches, above average defenses,
numerous famous names on both sides and
another chapter in the Steelers-Patriots rivalry.
This game will be one for the ages. Controversial
plays, top-of-the-line performances
from both quarterbacks and key defensive
turnovers will be in abundance.
Expect social media to be ablaze after this
game when the Patriots scrape out a 24-23
win over the Steelers. People will liken it to
the Week 15 matchup that ended with the Patriots
winning after an overturned Pittsburgh
touchdown. This win will further cement Tom
Brady as the greatest quarterback to ever play
the game.
NFC Championship Game
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints
Sorry, Eagles fans; this isn’t your year. The
reason is simply the difference of quarterback
play. Drew Brees, the two electric running
backs in Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, a
formidable defense led by Marshon Lattimore
and ample playoff experience will give them
a solid edge over the Eagles with a 33-21 win.
Super Bowl LII
New England Patriots vs. New Orleans
Saints
Super Bowl 52 has an all-time classic quarterback
matchup. Two of the best quarterbacks
in the history of the NFL will take the field late
in their careers, looking to cement themselves
as the best ever.
Both teams sport an above-average defense,
with their front sevens and secondaries
looking to force the opposition to make
mistakes. On the offensive end, the Saints
are arguably more complete than the Patriots
because of the running backs in the black
and gold. Although the talented defense and
the complete offense would seem to give the
Saints the edge in this game, the Patriots have
arguably the best quarterback and head coach
to ever exist.
The Patriots will write another fantastic
chapter in their dynasty with this 38-33 win
over the Saints, but the rest of America will rejoice
knowing that with a 40-plus Tom Brady, a
frustrated Bill Belichick and assistant coaches
leaving to greener pastures, the Patriots dynasty
is coming to an end.
