NFL Playoffs: Postseason Results and Predictions

With eight teams left,

football is bound to get even

more exciting this February

Alex Stewart

The Santa Clara

January 11, 2017

AFC Division Games

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee

Titans

The Titans pulled off a miraculous (and

somewhat controversial) win last weekend

against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs

were up 21-3 going into the second half of the

Wild Card game. After TE Travis Kelce got

knocked out of the game due to a concussion,

QB Marcus Mariota and RB Derrick Henry

took over, leading the Titans to a 22-21 win.

As for their matchup against the Patriots, the

Titans offer a formidable defense, along with

a big play potential offense. However, that

won’t be enough to make the greatest QB of all

time in Tom Brady sweat more than a quarter

or so, and the Patriots will roll to a 31-19 win.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville

Jaguars

The Jaguars battled out a playoff win in a

game that belonged in 1977 when you look at

the final score: 10-3. “Sacksonville” shut down

a mediocre, and injury hobbled Buffalo Bills

offense, and will look to pose the same threat

to the Steelers. As for Pittsburgh, they will

have to wait and see how much they can expect

from MVP candidate WR Antonio Brown, who

is still rehabbing a calf injury. Either way, they

still pose an incredibly potent offense and a

formidable defense to match. The Steelers

will have to shake off some bye-week rust to

start the game but should roll to a solid win

over the Jaguars by a score of 27-17.

NFC Division Games

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

The Saints held on for the win in an incredibly

entertaining game versus the Panthers.

Drew Brees looks as elite as ever and wants

to show to the world that he deserves serious

consideration for the title of greatest player to

ever throw the pigskin. Minnesota will have

something to say about that, however, as they

have one of the most feared defenses in the

NFL. This will be one of the closest games

of the playoffs, and the experience of Drew

Brees, along with the loads of talent on the

Saints roster, gives them the edge over the

Vikings 20-17.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons

All Eagles fans will be on the edge of their

seats as they hope to overcome the loss of MVP

candidate QB Carson Wentz, and still finish the

year raising the famous trophy. The red-hot

Atlanta Falcons are coming off a convincing

win over Coach-of-the-Year candidate Sean

McVay’s Rams. This will be a classic shootout

affair, with Nick Foles tapping into his past

success along with Atlanta’s loads of talent

leading to numerous touchdowns. The Eagles

will score last, however, and advance to the

next round with a win over the Falcons by a

score of 38-34.

AFC Championship Game

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England

Patriots

Here we go again: Hall of Fame quarterback,

elite coaches, above average defenses,

numerous famous names on both sides and

another chapter in the Steelers-Patriots rivalry.

This game will be one for the ages. Controversial

plays, top-of-the-line performances

from both quarterbacks and key defensive

turnovers will be in abundance.

Expect social media to be ablaze after this

game when the Patriots scrape out a 24-23

win over the Steelers. People will liken it to

the Week 15 matchup that ended with the Patriots

winning after an overturned Pittsburgh

touchdown. This win will further cement Tom

Brady as the greatest quarterback to ever play

the game.

NFC Championship Game

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints

Sorry, Eagles fans; this isn’t your year. The

reason is simply the difference of quarterback

play. Drew Brees, the two electric running

backs in Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, a

formidable defense led by Marshon Lattimore

and ample playoff experience will give them

a solid edge over the Eagles with a 33-21 win.

Super Bowl LII

New England Patriots vs. New Orleans

Saints

Super Bowl 52 has an all-time classic quarterback

matchup. Two of the best quarterbacks

in the history of the NFL will take the field late

in their careers, looking to cement themselves

as the best ever.

Both teams sport an above-average defense,

with their front sevens and secondaries

looking to force the opposition to make

mistakes. On the offensive end, the Saints

are arguably more complete than the Patriots

because of the running backs in the black

and gold. Although the talented defense and

the complete offense would seem to give the

Saints the edge in this game, the Patriots have

arguably the best quarterback and head coach

to ever exist.

The Patriots will write another fantastic

chapter in their dynasty with this 38-33 win

over the Saints, but the rest of America will rejoice

knowing that with a 40-plus Tom Brady, a

frustrated Bill Belichick and assistant coaches

leaving to greener pastures, the Patriots dynasty

is coming to an end.

