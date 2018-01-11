Q&A with Herb Sendek

Addy Camisa
The Santa Clara
January 11, 2018
Now in his second season, Men’s Basketball Head Coach Herb Sendek has given the program a glimmer of hope following
many years of disappointing play. While the team’s overall record currently sits at 6-10, their conference record
of 3-1 has fans standing behind Sendek’s implemented changes. The Santa Clara recently interviewed Sendek, who is
in his 24th season as a head coach.
Addy Camisa: How would you
characterize your career at Santa Clara compared
to your years at other schools like Miami,
North Carolina and Arizona?
Herb Sendek: I’ll speak to Santa
Clara, not necessarily as a comparison to other
schools, but specific to Santa Clara, I love the
spirit here. It’s just a good place to be. You’re
surrounded by amazing and wonderful people,
there’s a real caring, family atmosphere. I love
the spirit at Santa Clara.
AC: What were your main goals going
into the season and have you achieved them so
far? Have these goals evolved from the beginning
of the season?
HS: We have four daily goals: to learn, to
improve, to connect and to serve. Each of us
in the program tries to accomplish all four of
those goals each and every day.
AC: The Men’s Basketball team advanced
to the West Coast Conference Tournament
semifinals last season for the first time in six
years. How do you plan to achieve that again
this season?
HS: Well, right now we’re just focused,
like we always are, on today. We’re trying to
learn and improve. We’re trying to connect
with each other, help each other and take it
one step at a time on our journey, trying to
get better.
AC: What aspects of coaching at Santa
Clara are you looking forward to the most in
the future?
HS: I love the relationships with the
players, the coaches, the staff, the managers,
the administration, the faculty, the alumni.
That’s what makes the journey worthwhile,
fun and fulfilling.
AC: Do you have any personal goals for
the future?
HS: To be the best version of myself.
Contact Addy Camisa at acamisa@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.