Q&A with Herb Sendek

Addy Camisa

The Santa Clara

January 11, 2018

Now in his second season, Men’s Basketball Head Coach Herb Sendek has given the program a glimmer of hope following

many years of disappointing play. While the team’s overall record currently sits at 6-10, their conference record

of 3-1 has fans standing behind Sendek’s implemented changes. The Santa Clara recently interviewed Sendek, who is

in his 24th season as a head coach.

Addy Camisa: How would you

characterize your career at Santa Clara compared

to your years at other schools like Miami,

North Carolina and Arizona?

Herb Sendek: I’ll speak to Santa

Clara, not necessarily as a comparison to other

schools, but specific to Santa Clara, I love the

spirit here. It’s just a good place to be. You’re

surrounded by amazing and wonderful people,

there’s a real caring, family atmosphere. I love

the spirit at Santa Clara.

AC: What were your main goals going

into the season and have you achieved them so

far? Have these goals evolved from the beginning

of the season?

HS: We have four daily goals: to learn, to

improve, to connect and to serve. Each of us

in the program tries to accomplish all four of

those goals each and every day.

AC: The Men’s Basketball team advanced

to the West Coast Conference Tournament

semifinals last season for the first time in six

years. How do you plan to achieve that again

this season?

HS: Well, right now we’re just focused,

like we always are, on today. We’re trying to

learn and improve. We’re trying to connect

with each other, help each other and take it

one step at a time on our journey, trying to

get better.

AC: What aspects of coaching at Santa

Clara are you looking forward to the most in

the future?

HS: I love the relationships with the

players, the coaches, the staff, the managers,

the administration, the faculty, the alumni.

That’s what makes the journey worthwhile,

fun and fulfilling.

AC: Do you have any personal goals for

the future?

HS: To be the best version of myself.

Contact Addy Camisa at acamisa@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.