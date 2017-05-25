QUESTION OF THE WEEK

Who’s the best pitcher in baseball?

Chris Sale – Alexander Skinner

Other than the 4-2 record, Chris Sale is having a stellar start to his season. To lead all of Major League Baseball with a 0.79 WHIP and 95 strikeouts is a sign of pure dominance. Opposing batters are hitting .172 against him, and his 2.19 ERA means that the Red Sox can depend on him. What is stunning about Sale is his consistency. He has pitched no fewer than 6 innings in all of his starts and his 8-game streak of 10+ strikeout starts is still active. With the Red Sox hovering around .500, expect them to continue to leave Sale in for the 8th inning in most of his upcoming starts.

Clayton Kershaw – Andrew Slap

The obvious answer is Clayton Kershaw. And it’s also the correct one. Kershaw has been the most dominant pitcher in baseball for years and his reign continues. The 29-year-old ace has a 2.01 ERA—good for best in the National League—and 72 strikeouts on this young season. He leads the best pitching staff in baseball and is tied for the most wins in the majors at seven. At this point we’re all accustomed to Kershaw’s pitching at a truly elite level, but it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Kershaw still has to prove himself in the postseason to be considered an all-time great, but he’s clearly the best pitcher today.