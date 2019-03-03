Racks Reorganize Transportation

New project to improve safety on campus



Anthony Alegrete

Associate Reporter

February 28, 2019

A walk through Benson Memorial Center reveals a minor change at either entrance: skateboard storage racks available for student use.

Due to the relatively small size of campus, skateboard and scooter travel has become commonplace.

Because of the space’s high foot traffic, Benson has become littered with these transportation devices.

“It’s such a hassle to carry around boards in buildings, so having this form of organization would be ideal,” junior Matteo de Suduiraut said. “This will also help keep the walls clean since people won’t prop their boards up on them.”

Director of Planning & Projects Don Akerland was one of the leaders behind the idea to bring these racks to Benson.

“There is a need to find a way to provide skateboard storage and security within the various campus buildings,” Akerland said. “We have several buildings that we are wanting to try out these skateboard racks and there was a request to have one installed at Benson.”

The functionality of these racks allows for a safer alternative to skateboard and scooter storage.

While these racks are being piloted in Benson, there is an interest in these storage devices throughout campus, according to Akerland.

“We have a couple of additional racks and we are looking at Heafey [Law Library], Alumni Science and the Art and Art History Building as potential locations for racks,” Akerland said.

These racks feature several shelves large enough to fit an average longboard or skateboard as well as some scooter models.

Additionally, each rack features a metal ring so one can lock the transportation device in place.

While the appearance of these racks may be arbitrary to some, Akerland addresses the possible threat that illegitimately stored skateboards can pose.

“In some areas, loose skateboards can present a safety issue and the racks provide a more appropriate way to store the skateboards,” Akerland said.

With Benson being just the pilot location for these racks, more are bound to appear throughout campus in the near future.

