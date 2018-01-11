Rap to Rock: The Defining Albums of 2017

Resident music critic ranks
the ten best albums in a
catastrophic year
It’s time to look back. We were all waiting
for 2017. There isn’t a genre in the music industry
that didn’t have a major release. From
rap to rock to electronica, there was a tidal
wave of tunes that swept the music world. The
quality of music too was unmatched. While
there were far more works of genius, these
are the cream of the crop. These are The Santa
Clara’s top ten albums of 2017:
10. Dan Auerbach — “Waiting on a Song”
2017 was a rough year. No matter your
background, this year felt like it would never
end. Celebrity deaths, rocky politics, global
threats and widespread controversies abounded.
Needless to say, it was an overwhelming 12
months. People needed an escape, a reminder
that there was good in the world. Dan Auerbach
provided the warm and fuzzy music we all
needed. In that way, “Waiting on a Song” was
perfect. Beyond this, the songwriting, production
and instrumentation came across beautifully
in the recordings. This album was a big,
goofy smile packed into 10 short tracks. Best
track: “Never in my Wildest Dreams.”
9. Calvin Harris – “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”
Much like Auerbach, Calvin Harris delivered
to the world a bundle of joy with his 2017
release. Featuring 21 of Harris’ contemporaries,
this album delivers a torrent of fun,
hip-swinging melodies. Like the title suggest,
there is a strong funk basis in this album, as the
midrange-driven bass guitar carries each track
along. There is no doubt that each of these
10 songs will have you on your feet, dancing
around, forgetting your worries. Best track:
“Feels.”
8. SZA – “Ctrl”
SZA didn’t want anybody to just relax
all year. Her sophomore release, “Ctrl,” is a
thoughtful, relentlessly poignant totem in the
musical world. With her familiarly beautiful
voice, she tells stories of broken love and rebirth.
Plaintive yet steadfast, this album is fit
for a moody drive on a rainy day. She doesn’t
work alone in this, however. She is joined by
fellow artists Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott
and Isaiah Rashad on consecutive tracks.
These features are extremely tasteful and well
chosen. Their tone matches the album well,
making it a more cohesive set of tracks in the
end. Best track: “Broken Clocks.”
7. Father John Misty – “Pure Comedy”
Father John Misty and SZA are very different.
Their musical genre, style and message are
on opposite ends of the music world 99 percent
of the time. However, the moods and feeling of
Father John’s “Pure Comedy” and SZA’s “Ctrl”
are strikingly similar. These affecting albums
are stirring and sincere. Bluntly, they are dark.
Father John touches more however on a overarching
distaste with society on the whole.
Especially in tracks like “Total Entertainment
Forever” and “Ballad of the Dying Man,” he
bemoans the inescapable commercialism of
the modern day, and our addictive reliance
on technology. Anyone upset with the world
should give a listen to the beauty and taunting,
haunting elegance of this album. Best track:
“Leaving LA.”
6. King Gizzard & the Wizard Lizard –
“Murder of the Universe”
You have never heard an album like this.
Not once. Built to flow like a continuous track,
this album is more of an epic poem than a
musical piece. With a narrator and a cast of
characters, the album asks for attention and
asks what it is to be human. One of four albums
put out by KGWL this year, “Murder of the
Universe” is by far the best. It feels like a slap
to the face. Psychedelia is back with this album.
Not for casual listeners, this album requires
headphones for true appreciation. If you’re
bored of music today, this album could be the
dose of something adventurous you’re looking
for. Best track: “Alter Me III”
5. Nai Palm – “Needle Paw”
Nai Palm is an Australian guitarist and
singer. Frontwoman of jazz outfit Hiatus Kaiyote,
she is well established as a powerhouse of
songwriting and performance. This album is a
collection of originals and songs from Hiatus
Kaiyote. Each song is stripped down and raw.
Played on a jangly Jackson guitar with light
accompaniment, Nai Palm’s voice takes the
forefront. It’s unfussy, enjoyable and seamlessly
executed. Best track: “Molasses.”
4. Death Grips – “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber)”
This is a risky inclusion on this list. Much
like their release called “Exmilitary,” “Steroids”
isn’t an album. It’s a mixtape. While
a lean 22 minutes long, a lot of substance is
packed into that short timeframe. The mix
is fiery and angry, showcasing some of the
best work the group has ever put out. While
not departing from their distinct sound, this
release illustrates a healthy departure from the
drum-heavy tracks of their freshman release
“The Money Store.” The release of this mix also
was an exciting moment for Death Grips fans
as its announcement was accompanied by this
tweet from their official Twitter page: “we’re
working on the new death grips album. but in
the meantime, here’s a new track/mix. it’s 22
minutes.” Best track: all 22 minutes.
3. Kendrick Lamar – “DAMN.”
What can be said about this album that
hasn’t been said already? “Damn” is the highly
anticipated 2017 album release by Compton
rapper Kendrick Lamar. Harsher, angrier and
more electric than its predecessor, “To Pimp
A Butterfly,” this album is far from a masterpiece.
Nevertheless, it is a masterpiece for
this reason: The album beautifully reflects the
anger in Kendrick’s heart. Much of the album
is posed as a response to the comments made
by journalist Geraldo Rivera about Lamar’s
2015 BET Awards performance. His internal
conflicts, loyalties and biases are on the table
in “Damn.” Kung-fu Kenny can be vulnerable
and, in his words, make it look sexy. Best tracks:
“DNA.” and “PRIDE.”
2. Oh Sees – “Orc”
Rock needs a comeback. It needs to contemporize
and reflect current sentiments in
society. Oh Sees is just the band to do that.
Their paranoid, frantic and intimidating
style of songwriting is enlivening and engaging.
Mesmerizing scenes are set up in their
songs with imagery of prisons in the sun, the
nighttime adventures of arachnids and cutoff
heads. Their chaotic music feels like the
soundtrack Frank Zappa would write for a
movie co-written by Guillermo Del Toro and
David Lynch. “Orc” is a fine example of this.
More zany than most of their releases, this
album is prime Oh Sees, and worth a close
listen. Best track: “Animated Violence.”
1. BROCKHAMPTON – “Saturation”
There’s a reason this group is “america’s
favorite boy-band.” BROCKHAMPTON was
the single most interesting and stupefying
group putting out work this year. Within 2017
they released three albums: “Saturation” (17
songs), “Saturation II” (16 songs), “Saturation
III” (15 songs). In an effort to literally
saturate the music world with their work,
these albums were put out in rapid-fire succession.
One might imagine that with these
quickly successive releases, the group would
be putting out three of the same album. It
could not be more to the contrary, however.
Each installment is something wholly new,
something deserving of attention because it’s
clear the band took the time to grow as artists
between releases. While each album is unique,
it would be a crime to separate them for this
ranking. This group is redefining genre, and
broadening the tastes of their generation, for
this reason, BROCKHAMPTON is something
new and really really important. Best tracks:
“STAR” (1) ; “FIGHT” & “SWEET” (2) ; “ZIPPER,”
and “BLEACH” (3)
