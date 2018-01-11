Rap to Rock: The Defining Albums of 2017

Resident music critic ranks

the ten best albums in a

catastrophic year

Noah Sonnenburg

Scene Editor

January 11, 2018

It’s time to look back. We were all waiting

for 2017. There isn’t a genre in the music industry

that didn’t have a major release. From

rap to rock to electronica, there was a tidal

wave of tunes that swept the music world. The

quality of music too was unmatched. While

there were far more works of genius, these

are the cream of the crop. These are The Santa

Clara’s top ten albums of 2017:

10. Dan Auerbach — “Waiting on a Song”

2017 was a rough year. No matter your

background, this year felt like it would never

end. Celebrity deaths, rocky politics, global

threats and widespread controversies abounded.

Needless to say, it was an overwhelming 12

months. People needed an escape, a reminder

that there was good in the world. Dan Auerbach

provided the warm and fuzzy music we all

needed. In that way, “Waiting on a Song” was

perfect. Beyond this, the songwriting, production

and instrumentation came across beautifully

in the recordings. This album was a big,

goofy smile packed into 10 short tracks. Best

track: “Never in my Wildest Dreams.”

9. Calvin Harris – “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”

Much like Auerbach, Calvin Harris delivered

to the world a bundle of joy with his 2017

release. Featuring 21 of Harris’ contemporaries,

this album delivers a torrent of fun,

hip-swinging melodies. Like the title suggest,

there is a strong funk basis in this album, as the

midrange-driven bass guitar carries each track

along. There is no doubt that each of these

10 songs will have you on your feet, dancing

around, forgetting your worries. Best track:

“Feels.”

8. SZA – “Ctrl”

SZA didn’t want anybody to just relax

all year. Her sophomore release, “Ctrl,” is a

thoughtful, relentlessly poignant totem in the

musical world. With her familiarly beautiful

voice, she tells stories of broken love and rebirth.

Plaintive yet steadfast, this album is fit

for a moody drive on a rainy day. She doesn’t

work alone in this, however. She is joined by

fellow artists Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott

and Isaiah Rashad on consecutive tracks.

These features are extremely tasteful and well

chosen. Their tone matches the album well,

making it a more cohesive set of tracks in the

end. Best track: “Broken Clocks.”

7. Father John Misty – “Pure Comedy”

Father John Misty and SZA are very different.

Their musical genre, style and message are

on opposite ends of the music world 99 percent

of the time. However, the moods and feeling of

Father John’s “Pure Comedy” and SZA’s “Ctrl”

are strikingly similar. These affecting albums

are stirring and sincere. Bluntly, they are dark.

Father John touches more however on a overarching

distaste with society on the whole.

Especially in tracks like “Total Entertainment

Forever” and “Ballad of the Dying Man,” he

bemoans the inescapable commercialism of

the modern day, and our addictive reliance

on technology. Anyone upset with the world

should give a listen to the beauty and taunting,

haunting elegance of this album. Best track:

“Leaving LA.”

6. King Gizzard & the Wizard Lizard –

“Murder of the Universe”

You have never heard an album like this.

Not once. Built to flow like a continuous track,

this album is more of an epic poem than a

musical piece. With a narrator and a cast of

characters, the album asks for attention and

asks what it is to be human. One of four albums

put out by KGWL this year, “Murder of the

Universe” is by far the best. It feels like a slap

to the face. Psychedelia is back with this album.

Not for casual listeners, this album requires

headphones for true appreciation. If you’re

bored of music today, this album could be the

dose of something adventurous you’re looking

for. Best track: “Alter Me III”

5. Nai Palm – “Needle Paw”

Nai Palm is an Australian guitarist and

singer. Frontwoman of jazz outfit Hiatus Kaiyote,

she is well established as a powerhouse of

songwriting and performance. This album is a

collection of originals and songs from Hiatus

Kaiyote. Each song is stripped down and raw.

Played on a jangly Jackson guitar with light

accompaniment, Nai Palm’s voice takes the

forefront. It’s unfussy, enjoyable and seamlessly

executed. Best track: “Molasses.”

4. Death Grips – “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber)”

This is a risky inclusion on this list. Much

like their release called “Exmilitary,” “Steroids”

isn’t an album. It’s a mixtape. While

a lean 22 minutes long, a lot of substance is

packed into that short timeframe. The mix

is fiery and angry, showcasing some of the

best work the group has ever put out. While

not departing from their distinct sound, this

release illustrates a healthy departure from the

drum-heavy tracks of their freshman release

“The Money Store.” The release of this mix also

was an exciting moment for Death Grips fans

as its announcement was accompanied by this

tweet from their official Twitter page: “we’re

working on the new death grips album. but in

the meantime, here’s a new track/mix. it’s 22

minutes.” Best track: all 22 minutes.

3. Kendrick Lamar – “DAMN.”

What can be said about this album that

hasn’t been said already? “Damn” is the highly

anticipated 2017 album release by Compton

rapper Kendrick Lamar. Harsher, angrier and

more electric than its predecessor, “To Pimp

A Butterfly,” this album is far from a masterpiece.

Nevertheless, it is a masterpiece for

this reason: The album beautifully reflects the

anger in Kendrick’s heart. Much of the album

is posed as a response to the comments made

by journalist Geraldo Rivera about Lamar’s

2015 BET Awards performance. His internal

conflicts, loyalties and biases are on the table

in “Damn.” Kung-fu Kenny can be vulnerable

and, in his words, make it look sexy. Best tracks:

“DNA.” and “PRIDE.”

2. Oh Sees – “Orc”

Rock needs a comeback. It needs to contemporize

and reflect current sentiments in

society. Oh Sees is just the band to do that.

Their paranoid, frantic and intimidating

style of songwriting is enlivening and engaging.

Mesmerizing scenes are set up in their

songs with imagery of prisons in the sun, the

nighttime adventures of arachnids and cutoff

heads. Their chaotic music feels like the

soundtrack Frank Zappa would write for a

movie co-written by Guillermo Del Toro and

David Lynch. “Orc” is a fine example of this.

More zany than most of their releases, this

album is prime Oh Sees, and worth a close

listen. Best track: “Animated Violence.”

1. BROCKHAMPTON – “Saturation”

There’s a reason this group is “america’s

favorite boy-band.” BROCKHAMPTON was

the single most interesting and stupefying

group putting out work this year. Within 2017

they released three albums: “Saturation” (17

songs), “Saturation II” (16 songs), “Saturation

III” (15 songs). In an effort to literally

saturate the music world with their work,

these albums were put out in rapid-fire succession.

One might imagine that with these

quickly successive releases, the group would

be putting out three of the same album. It

could not be more to the contrary, however.

Each installment is something wholly new,

something deserving of attention because it’s

clear the band took the time to grow as artists

between releases. While each album is unique,

it would be a crime to separate them for this

ranking. This group is redefining genre, and

broadening the tastes of their generation, for

this reason, BROCKHAMPTON is something

new and really really important. Best tracks:

“STAR” (1) ; “FIGHT” & “SWEET” (2) ; “ZIPPER,”

and “BLEACH” (3)

