Rats Raise the Roof Off-Campus

Rodent infestation found in Neighborhood Unit



Sasha Todd

The Santa Clara

February 7, 2019

When 13 college-aged boys share a house, it’s no surprise that the place isn’t always spotless.

But when they started hearing noises in the walls and realized they might have a rodent problem, the students were unsettled by what was found waiting for them.

Upon arriving home following winter break, the housemates were greeted by an unwelcome addition to their living quarters: rat feces all over their humble abode.

It was found everywhere from their beds to inside their oven. The students were quick to set up rat traps, but were shocked at the number of vermin they were catching.

Seven rats were caught within the first few weeks of January. The boys realized the problem was more than they could handle on their own.

Because the house is owned by Santa Clara, the university was responsible for taking care of the situation.

In addition to getting rid of the rodent infestation, the university was also obligated to arrange alternative housing for the large group of boys. The group was initially moved to the Travelodge hotel, a quick walk from campus.

They were housed there for a week, before the group was moved to an on-campus location in Swig Residence Hall .

“It was great to know that the school was there for us when we needed them,” senior Joao Etrusco said. “They did their best in allocating the resources that they had to fix the problem. It was a really bad situation, but the school was available for the most part. We never felt like we were left to fend for ourselves.”

As of week four, the rodents have all been exterminated and no new rodents have been found.

The students are relieved the ordeal is over and grateful the university acted quickly.

“It was a horrible situation that got much worse over winter break, but the school was able to help us out as much as they could,” senior Nick Pappis said. “It took a while but it’s a bigger problem than what meets the eye and the school was very responsive and helpful throughout the process and we are thankful for that.”

The Housing Office had no comment on the matter.

