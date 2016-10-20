Reverse the Curse

Claire McLoughlin

THE SANTA CLARA

October 13, 2016

The Chicago Cubs, originally called the White Stockings, date back to 1876. This makes the franchise 140 years old.

The last 108 of those years have been spent in sheer agony as each attempt by the North Siders to claim their fourth World Series title has fallen short.

Their losing streak is the longest in Major League Baseball history and has made them the butt of every joke. But this, this is their year. Why? For starters, they finally don’t suck.

Chicago’s been the favorite to win the Series since the preseason. Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester and up-and-comer Kyle Hendricks shine on the mound and the Cubs have a stellar outfield to back them up, should anyone connect with a pitch (not likely).

a pitch (not likely). With John Lackey, Jason Hammel and Aroldis Chapman ready to do battle incase the series stretches to seven games, the Cubs have no need to sweat about running low on fresh arms.

Their offense is nothing to scoff at either. Kris Bryant may be the best player in the game, and players like Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist will soon get out of their playoff slumps.

Anyway you look at it, the Cubs are the best team in baseball.

And this team has fun. Okay, they’re athletes and they are literally paid to play a game but there’s something different about this year’s squad. They want it more, and the fans can feel it.

Chicago native, diehard Cubs fan and senior communications major James LeClercq explained the hype as only a true Cubbie can, “This team is something special. (It’s) filled with young athletes dedicated to the game. They aren’t focused on curses or goats, they are focused on the next pitch and the next at bat. This team has more heart than any team in baseball. This system that (manager) Joe Maddon has instilled in his players has revolutionized baseball for centuries to come.”

Chicago is even at two games apiece with the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. They need two more wins to clinch their spot in the World Series, where they’ll face the Cleveland Indians.

But it’s time to stop pretending that the city of Cleveland will win two straight championships after their 52- year title drought. It’s time for Chicago’s curse to break.

As a Red Sox fan, it stings to admit that this was not our year. The loss of Big Papi is not something I am comfortable discussing yet. But I’ll admit, it feels good to (temporarily) shift my support to a team that needs a win more than anyone, and deserves a win too.

And I can’t help but think about what a championship would mean to all of the dyed-in-the-wool fans who have borne 100 years of misery and stuck by the blue and red regardless.

“I love this team more than anything in the world and I will cry when they do it,” LeClercq said. “I have saved money from every paycheck for my World Series fund and I will be there, crying with happiness like a baby. This is the year.”

I mean, come on. This drought, this team, this chance—this is what baseball, and life, are all about. This is their year. Go, Cubs, go!

Claire McLoughlin is a senior English major