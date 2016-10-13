RLCA Collapsed Under APB

Highly anticipated film adaptation proves to be disappointing

Erin Fox

THE SANTA CLARA

October 13, 2016

Over the summer, two chartered student organizations officially became one.

The Residential Learning Community Association (RLCA) and Activities Programming Board (APB) underwent a merger to reduce over-programming on campus.

“APB and student leaders were viewing themselves in competition for student attendance, campus space, time and other resources,” said Director of Residence Life Heather Dumas-Dyer. “In addition, they felt like the two organizations were similar enough…rather than duplicating efforts and competing for student attendance, the students felt it would be better to collaborate.”

APB and RLCA have successfully collaborated on events in the past, including their efforts to put on Bronco Nights and Midnight Breakfast.

Conversations with student leaders about merging the organizations began in the fall of 2013. According to Dumas-Dyer, the next step was a joint proposal to merge the groups from staff within the Office of Residence Life and the Center for Student Involvement.

“It was a collaborative effort to ensure we were supporting our student leaders and both organizations,” Dumas-Dyer said. “If we want our students to collaborate and work well together I believe it is up to us to model the way.”

According to Tedd Vanadilok, director of the Center for Student Involvement, the merger of the two CSOs was proposed during winter quarter of 2016, submitted in spring 2016 and finalized over the summer.

According to temporary APB advisor Parker Atkinson, the organization created the RLC events manager position to support the merger.

“[The position provides] direct support and supervision to the respective RLC Representatives within the larger structure of APB,” Atkinson said.

Sophomore Ivanna Quiceno holds the new position, where her duties include overseeing a team of eight RLC representatives who plan and execute campus-wide events like September’s “S’mores N’ More” and the annual RLC-wide Roommate Challenge, which took place on Tuesday.

“One of my goals is to foster a great campus-wide community, but to specifically focus on the RLCs,” Quiceno said.

According to Dumas-Dyer, RLC representatives will still serve as their building’s community council vice president, allowing them to serve both in a large programming body and also as leaders in their respective RLCs.

“We tried to preserve as much of the integrity of RLCA’s existing program as possible,” Vanadilok said.

