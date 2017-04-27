Road to Locatelli: Meet the Candidates

Erin Fox

The Santa Clara

April 27, 2017

PRESIDENT & VICE PRESIDENT

Jack Herstam & Samantha Perez

Herstam and Perez want students to tell their stories. Herstam is a junior senator, who also serves as the chair of the Current University Issues Committee, and Perez is the senator at-large for Mental Health and Violence Prevention.

Their platform includes five key components: campus climate, diversity and inclusion, athletics and fitness, mental health and transparency. They want to improve funding for mental health clubs on campus and create a mental health liaison position within various on-campus organizations. For diversity and inclusion, they want to ensure that the university follows through with promises made in the Blue Ribbon Commission Report. They also want a detailed newsletter sent to the student body any time something comes up pertaining to university finances, including explanations for any changes.

Mac McOsker & McKenzie Bush

McOsker and Bush want to “Rethink Possible.” McOsker is a three-year ASG senator and current Ruff Riders president. Bush has no prior ASG experience. She is studying political science, Chinese and computer science and is a former orientation leader.

To achieve their goals, the pair proposes creating a student 2020 plan with a list of demands for the administration. The list includes includes diversification of the campus, faculty and curriculum; resources to increase minority retention rates; healthy food options; and alcohol in the Bronco. They want to prioritize health through opportunities such as an expansion of Counseling and Psychological Services, the creation of a sober housing program and a fresh produce stand for students. McOsker and Bush also want to bridge the gap between students and authority figures on campus.

SENATE CHAIR

Alex Perlman

Perlman has served on ASG for two years, most recently as the Facilities and Operations Committee Chair. His main goal is to foster an efficient, tightly-knit body of senators. His platform focuses on strengthening the community, growing student voices and improving student life. Perlman hopes to strengthen the campus community by finding ways to the bridge political gaps between students and advocate for increased administrative transparency. He plans to increase the student voice on campus by getting more student representation on administrative committee meetings.

Isaiah Everett

Everett served as an ASG senator his freshman and sophomore years where he was chair of the Pop-Up Parks Committee. This year, his platform focuses on inclusion, accountability, action and school spirit. Everett wants to foster a sense of transparency and community between students of diverse backgrounds. He also wants to ensure that students know that ASG represents them by actively engaging with constituents. Everett hopes to focus on students’ relationship with SCPD and the surrounding community to build a greater mutual respect between the student community and the campus’ neighbors.

Aly Motzel

Motzel served on ASG as a first-year senator, first-year chair and the at-large senator for Social Justice. Her platform is centered on inclusion, accessibility, transparency, advocacy and progress. Motzel aims to achieve an inclusive Senate that welcomes all community input. She also wants to ensure that senators are accessible by enforcing that each senator holds a weekly office hour to open dialogue and restore transparency in ASG’s actions. She also wants ASG to write legislation related to student issues and to prioritize building partnerships with student organizations.

SENIOR SENATORS

Note: There are five senator positions per class, so this is an uncontested race. If there are less than five candidates running for a seat, they will win automatically. The remaining positions will be filled by students who applied for senator at-large roles.

Thayne Kollmorgen has no prior ASG experience, but as a second-year transfer student, wants to get more involved in student life on campus and collaborate with fellow Broncos. He is not in favor of legislative changes solely motivated by surface-level disagreement, but thinks that administration should be more transparent with students about how they allocate funds. Kollmorgen also wants the university to be more “market-facing,” and students should “vote more with their dollar.” He is the vice president of Turning Point USA, prompting him to get more involved on campus and run for ASG.

Amy Monzon is a junior senator and was previously a sophomore senator. She said ASG has positively impacted her experience at Santa Clara, allowing her to learn about the abundance of opportunities available to make a difference in the community. Her platform is “STAND UP. BE HUMBLE. VOTE.” which she says was inspired by Kendrick Lamar’s most recent album, “DAMN.” Monzon wants to continue to be a voice for her peers, while encouraging them to stand up and take action. Monzon is interested in improving school spirit and athletic attendance, and overall wants to do anything she can to make her classmates’ final year the most memorable yet.

Angelica Fuentes*

JUNIOR SENATOR

Henry Asch went to high school in France, giving him unique insight on how to manage a diverse environment. He has no prior ASG experience, but after two years at Santa Clara, he is aware of various sources of tension on campus and is ready to be get involved. Asch would like to facilitate communication between ASG and the student body as well as see more transparency between administration and the student government.

Victoria Linares is a sophomore senator and serves on the Student Affairs Committee. She believes that everyone’s voice counts and that ASG is important. She hopes to focus on inclusion and create more of an open dialogue with administration in a cohesive setting.

Jack Codiga is a first-time ASG candidate, and was encouraged to run because he has friends in the organization, wants to learn more and be involved in what happens behind the scenes. Codiga wants his voice to be heard and add another perspective that will be in the best interest of all students.

Rory Pannkuk is a first-time ASG candidate who has always wanted to join the organization and decided this was his time. His platform focuses mostly on innovation, but also includes integrity and impartiality. He is in the University Honors Program and University Innovation Fellows at Stanford University, a program that trains students to be “change agents” on their campus. He believes he could contribute to ASG by helping students take their ideas and make them into something real.

SOPHOMORE SENATORS

Spencer McLaughlin

McLaughlin has no prior ASG experience, but believes in government and finds it interesting. He wants to make ASG more open and transparent about what they do and why, as well as hold the administration accountable for whatever they do that impacts students.

Jack Booth

Booth has no prior ASG experience, but was inspired to run for Senate after attending the last “When It’s Not a Great Day to be a Bronco” townhall and witnessing campus division. Booth wants to focus on transparency and accountability between the administration and ASG to the student body, specifically regarding tuition increases.

Gabriel Kralik

Kralik believes that registered student organizations are a big part of campus life and a great way for students to get involved and make connections. Though he has no prior ASG experience, if elected Kralik hopes to make it easier for RSOs to get funding so students are able to take advantage of the opportunities they offer.

Richard Garger

Garger has no prior ASG experience, but is interested in becoming more involved on campus. His platform includes addressing political divisiveness on campus, the LGBTQIA+ community, Islamophobia and the environment. He wants to make his fellow Broncos care so they can heal the rifts in the campus community.

David Warne

Warne is a current first-year senator and wants to ensure that he remains accessible to his constituents. To do so, he proposed posting a poll on the SCU Class of 2020 Facebook page every month to check in with fellow Broncos, as well as host office hours once a week in Benson Memorial Center. Warne is a member of ROTC.

Duncan McDonell

McDonell is running for Senate because he wants to represent and advocate for all students at Santa Clara. He wants to improve facilities like Benson Memorial Center and Malley Fitness Center, as well as update the Residence Life lockout policy. Though he has no ASG experience, McDonell said he has over 10 years of experience in student government and has worked in the legislative branch of the City San Francisco’s government.

Mackenzie Bartz

Bartz is a first-year senator, serving on the Student Affairs Committee. Her main goal for next year is to increase the voice and participation of Santa Clara students. She also wants more transparency between the administration and students regarding decisions such as tuition increases. Bartz was involved in student government in high school wants to continue her passion for being involved in campus-wide decisions.

Erik Echeona

Echeona is a first-year senator, serving on the Communication Committee. During his time on ASG, he has worked to encourage political engagement and community involvement. He is on the Civil Discourse and Bronco Day Ad Hoc Committees and is working to revitalize the MobileSCU App so that students can more easily and effectively access all of their Santa Clara essentials.

Rohan Krishnakumar

Krishnakumar has no prior ASG experience, but is running to be a voice for those who don’t feel like anyone else is listening. His platform includes a strong focus on mental health. He is also interested in furthering ASG marketing with a newsletter as well as holding more town hall events and public forums. He has an off-campus internship at a Congressional office, and led a 250-person marching band in high school.

Avery James*

Helen Kassa*

*The Santa Clara did not receive candidate’s campaign information in time for publication.