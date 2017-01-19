Ruff Riders Pilots New Ticket Distribution Method

Annual Gonzaga matchup sparks ticket frenzy

January 19, 2017

Ruff Riders has revamped its ticket distribution method for major athletic events.

Last Saturday, students rushed to the women’s basketball game, seeking a raffle ticket to be exchanged for a ticket to the men’s basketball game tonight against Gonzaga University. It was an attempt to encourage the student body to explore other sporting events Santa Clara has to offer.

This was a trial run for the group, who intend to continue using the same technique for future men’s basketball games played on campus. Members of the organization said they wanted to reward those who were willing to support all sports across Bronco athletics.

“It gave dedicated Bronco fans an opportunity to get their tickets reserved first,” said Ruff Riders committee member Matt Jacobs.

While the event was a success in its ability to increase attendance for the women’s basketball game against Pepperdine University, the student section quickly emptied with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Students hurried to the southwest doors of Leavey Center to line up for the coveted tickets to the rivalry game.

A limited number of tickets remained for the Ruff Riders faithful who were unable to attend the women’s contest.

“These tickets will be very limited, seeing as the turnout on Saturday was incredible,” said Ruff Riders president Mac McOsker.

The few remaining tickets were distributed by RuffRiders a day prior to the Jan. 19 basketball game. Despite the inclement weather, students came to the Bronco Statue in droves to claim their tickets.

The Gonzaga matchup, a highly anticipated game, is the most-attended athletic event each year. The game will be televised on ESPNU and Santa Clara is sure to find itself in the national spotlight playing against the Associated Press’ number four ranked team in the nation.

Although many Broncos got their tickets at the women’s game on Saturday, the vast majority of tickets were still available for students who were out of town or unaware of the ticket proceedings.

According to one Ruff Riders member, Wednesday’s ticket distribution garnered far more attendance than the women’s basketball game.

“We had a number of people sign up for Ruff Riders at the tent today,” said Caroline Cronin, Ruff Riders’ PR Chair. The organization was pleased with Wednesday’s turnout and tickets were gone before 1:30 p.m.

For those not a part of the Ruff Riders organization, tickets are available to be purchased on game day starting at $20. However, these tickets will be general admission and not associated with the student section tickets distributed by Ruff Riders.

The student group received positive feedback for their most recent ticketing strategy, and for the time being, Ruff Riders intends to continue to encourage attendance for women’s basketball with men’s ticket incentives.

“We feel as though this plan worked and it worked well,” McOsker said.

