Santa Clara Splits Homestand

Broncos return to winning ways with rout of Pepperdine

Claire McLoughlin

THE SANTA CLARA

January 19, 2017

After a heartbreaking defeat to the University of San Diego, women’s basketball rebounded with a resounding win over Pepperdine University.

The Broncos showed up for battle at the Leavey Center on Thursday night but fell to the University of San Diego 57-56. Santa Clara kept the game close in the first half but trailed by eight at halftime.

The second period showed the team’s strength and hustle, as well as the dominance of senior forward Lori Parkinson, who was named West Coast Conference Player of the Week. Parkinson came out guns blazing and led all scorers with 20 points. She also secured eight rebounds, two blocks and five assists.

Parkinson’s effort cut the lead to 42- 38 with just under three minutes left to play, but the Broncos ran out of time and left Leavey with their second loss of the season.

“Tonight was another one-possession conference game against a really good, physical team that came in here and played well,” said Coach Bill Carr. “We have to play with a little more urgency and a little bit more toughness in this conference. We’re going to be in one-possession games all season and we just came out on the wrong side tonight.”

The Broncos returned to Leavey Saturday night to face the Pepperdine Waves and brought the hammer down early. Santa Clara walked away from the contest with a comfortable 61-40 win and a boost of confidence. The loss earlier in the week motivated the Broncos to play tough and control the tempo of the game from the tip.

“The team was really energetic on defense today,” Coach Carr said. “They were helping each other and trying to get tips. We made it hard on them out there. Pepperdine is a good team that shoots well and drives well. Our group was ready for that and I’m proud of them.”

The defensive effort was apparent throughout the game; the Broncos kept the Waves to a dismal 23.5 shooting percentage and forced 27 turnovers.

“The group was on their toes right from the start,” Coach Carr said. “They had some urgency about them and were flying around on the defensive end. We made it hard for Pepperdine to get good looks at the basket. It was a good start for us.”

Parkinson again made major contributions to the team win, offering up 11 points and nabbing eight boards, but senior forward Marie Bertholdt was the real star on Saturday afternoon. The California native put on a show in Leavey, accounting for 18 of the Broncos’ 60 points.

“Marie shot the ball great today,” Carr said. “She gives us great leadership on the floor. Her and Lori are the seniors and they give us great senior leadership every day. That’s a big commodity for us.”

Santa Clara will spend the next two weeks on the road starting with Gonzaga University on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Zags will no doubt prove a worthy opponent; both teams hold records of 4-2 in conference play and have a competitive history between them.

The Broncos will then travel to Loyola Marymount, Brigham Young University and St. Mary’s College to round out a tough month of play.

