Santa Clara’s Quick ‘n Dirty Hangover Cures

A definitive list of the best local dishes to soak up last night’s sorrows and regrets

Jimmy Flynn

The Santa Clara

April 27, 2017

It’s a familiar scene. You wake up parched and immediately begin guzzling stale yet refreshing water from the bottle on your nightstand. You rub your throbbing head and pick at your crusty eyes. You stretch out, and feel the aching in your bones from a night of roughhousing and debauchery. You check your phone, only to find that your ex-girlfriend didn’t reciprocate your late-night textual sentiments. Alright… maybe that last one’s just me.

We’ve all experienced the dreaded hangover. And unlike—say—stupidity, hangovers have a cure: a big. ol’. meal. Here are some of my favorite remedies from local joints:

“Breakfast Burrito” at Cafe Rosalena (The Alameda)

Considered by many locals (and the sign outside their restaurant) to have the “best breakfast burritos in town,” Cafe Rosalena stuffs its thick, grilled flour tortillas with eggs, potatoes, cheese and your choice of meat. The unctuous, unpretentious burritos are lifted to new heights when doused with Rosalena’s famous orange sauce (sort of a mix between aioli and chipotle sour cream). Pair their burritos with a cup of black coffee, and you’ll be in hangover-free heaven.

“The Hangover” or “Cheese Steak Omelette” at Sarah’s Kitchen (Franklin St.)

The aptly named “Hangover” is as classic as classic gets— two bacon strips, two sausage links, two eggs, hashbrowns and a short stack. The crowd-pleaser is satisfying down to the last bite (assuming you’re physically able to eat everything). However, my personal favorite menu item combines one of Sarah’s omelettes with their most noteworthy sandwich: a Philly Cheesesteak. The Cheese Steak Omelette features thinly-sliced steak and sauteed green peppers and onions nestled inside a warm and cheesy egg blanket. Both items are fatty, greasy and everything else that makes this country great.

“Bun Bo Hue” at Bun Bo Hue An Nam (Vietnam Town)

Lovers of Vietnamese cuisine will find solace in this Godsent concoction. Similar in many ways to pho, bun bo hue starts with a rich beef broth—accented heavily with the taste of lemongrass. The broth houses a cornucopia of animalbased products, including beef shank, brisket, blood curd, tripe and sausage. Garnishes include: lime wedges, onions, bean sprouts, cabbage, cilantro, mint and chili sauce. Admittedly, bun bo hue is a little out of the ordinary, but Bun Bo Hue An Nam does it right and it’s worth taking a chance on. It’s a symphony of spicy, sour and sweet.

“Country Fried Steak and Eggs” at Bill’s Cafe (The Alameda)

Vegetarian’s need not apply. When it comes to country fried steak, we’re talking about a massive fillet of beef, pounded out, breaded, deep-fried and smothered in gravy. And at Bill’s, it comes with three eggs, hash-browns and a piece of toast. It’s as decadent and delicious as it sounds. It’ll cure your hangover, but it might also land you in a cardiologist’s office.

“Pan Keki” at Park Station Hashery (Rose Garden)

For those who lean more towards sweet than savory, this is the item for you. Park Station Hashery’s take on Japanese pancakes involves three thick, syrup-soaked pancakes topped with whipped cream and served with fresh fruit. Say no more? You got it.

“Vegetable Samosas” at Satkar Indian Cuisine at the Santa Clara Farmers’ Market (Franklin Square)

Easily the best deal on this list, Satkar’s Vegetable Samosas are sold three for five dollars at the Sunday morning Santa Clara Farmers’ Market down the street from campus. The tender, triangular pastries come stuffed with potatoes, lentils and a whole host of spices. They pair delightfully with Satkar’s homemade spicy green chutney, which brings the heat to the already-hot dish. Your nose runs, your head clears and before you know it, you’re ready to take on the day. Breakfast of champions.

Contact Jimmy Flynn at jflynn@scu.edu or call (408) 554- 4852.