Scarfing Down a Royal Feast at Poorboy’s

Named after the iconic Louisiana sandwich, Poorboy’s Cajun Kitchen has spent its rst year of business developing a reputation among lo- cals looking for their Southern x. Having recently tasted their food myself, I can happily say it’s a great spot for down-home, Louisiana cooking.

The restaurant may not look like much sitting on the corner of Homestead and Layton, but Poor- boy’s interior is smooth, sleek and spotless—with red-orange walls and their old-timey logo proudly painted above the open kitchen. A handful of televisions adorn the walls and suggest—along with their amazing happy hour deals—that this is a great place to come watch a game.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on week- days, Poorboy’s happy hour o ers two dollars o beer, wine and sake, as well as three dollars o all po’boys. Not to mention their five dollar