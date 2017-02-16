SCCAP Hosts Gallery in the Garden

Students enjoy an afternoon of art and music at The Forge

Bella Rios

The Santa Clara

February 16, 2017

After a week of midterms and gloomy weather, community members flocked to the Forge Garden on Friday for a lively afternoon of food, art and music. The event, which drew approximately 90 people over the course of the evening, was organized by the Santa Clara Community Action Program (SCCAP) in collaboration with the Student Art League.

The Feb. 10 event was coordinated by Ciaran Freeman, a SCAAP program coordinator and president of the Student Art League. He organized the event in hopes of featuring student artwork and providing an atmosphere dedicated to environmental and social justice. The event aimed to unify individuals who are often “segmented” by their majors and interests, and promote involvement at the Forge Garden.

Student artwork was scattered throughout the garden, beckoning attendees to explore the natural surroundings. Pieces included intricate metal sculptures, vibrant paintings and playful pieces, such as Freeman’s “gluten free” beer can exhibit—a reference to his gluten allergy.

Sophomore Melanie Vezjak said she appreciated having a space for enjoying companionship while being surrounded by nature.

“This is what an ideal Friday is like,” Vezjak said. “Not parties … just being with friends in a beautiful place like this.”

Under a wooden gazebo covered in twinkling lights, student performers sang, played instruments and shared spoken word. Attendees listened intently and swayed to the soft music.

A regular patron of Forge Garden events, first-year Simone Wolberg was especially eager to attend. She was in search of new performers for her radio show at KSCU, Santa Clara’s student-run radio station.

Kimy Grandi, another SCCAP program coordinator, attended the event to support fellow members of the organization, including Freeman and Marisa Rudolph, another SCAAP program coordinator. She said she enjoyed the intersection of the event in its inclusion of various groups on campus.

“I’m a big fan of environmental justice so it’s a great inter-sectional event because we have art and community-togetherness,” Grandi said. “Plus, it’s a Friday afternoon and we have beautiful weather, so why not?”

Rudolph also helped orchestrate the event. She said the idea was proposed during the beginning of fall quarter but due to hectic scheduling, it was postponed for winter quarter.

SCCAP groups involved in the preparation included Bronco Leaders for Environmental Justice Investigating Truth (BLEJIT) and Labor Action Committee (LAC). Grandi relished the event for its sense of intimacy and liveliness among its attendees.

“Love and joy was palpable,” Grandi said.

