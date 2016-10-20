ASG Senate Recap

Student leaders consider a formal response to vandalism, discuss new recovery center

MarkAnthony Vogel

Associate Reporter

October 20, 2016

In light of recent acts of vandalism on campus, Associated Student Government senators spent a significant portion of their Oct. 13 meeting discussing the appropriate response for their organization to take.

Arguments were made in favor of passing a resolution, or writing a letter that would be signed by all of the student senators. Members of ASG also debated about whether or not they should recommend a punishment for the vandals—some arguing that it is not the Senate’s prerogative to do so.

No vote was held and the issue was tabled for a later meeting.

Prior to this discussion, student John Ferrari who chairs the Healthy Living Committee presented a proposal for the Ed Dowling, S.J., Recovery Residence.

According to Ferrari, the vision for the residence is “to provide a supportive and structured substance free environment for students who are actively engaged in recovery from addiction and seek to learn, live and grow in the Santa Clara University community.”

The residence is currently in the proposal stage, and the Healthy Living Committee is awaiting approval from the administration. In the meantime, Ferrari said it is also important to get support from student senators.

“As representatives of the student body, the ASG Senate’s support shows that the student community recognizes the need for a program like EDRR,” Ferrari said.

After Ferrari’s presentation, a resolution was proposed expressing formal support that the administration approve the residence. The resolution was authored by senator Jack Herstam and co-sponsored by senator Margo Gentile.

A vote to pass the resolution was tabled for a later meeting and more details about the residence will be presented pending its approval by the administration.

The guest speaker at last week’s meeting was Jeanne Rosenberger, vice provost for student life and dean of students. Rosenberger gave an informational presentation on the Office of Student Life and their strategic goals going forward. Many of the goals were surrounding issues of diversity and inclusion.

With local, statewide and national elections approaching, an ad hoc committee is also being established to promote civic engagement on campus. The committee, which is aligning its efforts with the national All-In Campus Democracy Challenge, will be chaired by Senate Chair Neil Datar.

The Senate also voted on whether to approve certain RSOs, including Habitat for Humanity and the SCU Investment Society.

The Senate will meet again on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Contact MarkAnthony Vogel at mvogel@scu.edu.