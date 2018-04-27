SPORTS BRIEFS

Softball

LOS ANGELES, CALIF.–Loyola Marymount University swept Santa Clara in a three-game series this past weekend. In the final game, the Broncos lost 6-0.

Senior Micaela Vierra started for Santa Clara, allowing three runs on six hits, a walk and two strikeouts. Four Broncos posted hits, including sophomore Eleni Spirakis and firstyear Lauren Schiek with doubles.

The Broncos are headed to play the University of the Pacific this Saturday at noon. The team will return home on May 11 against Saint Mary’s College.

Men’s Tennis

MALIBU, CALIF.—Men’s Tennis is headed to the West Coast Conference tournament after a 4-3 victory over Pepperdine University.

Junior Connor Garnett sealed the win when the match was tied 3-3, winning against Pepperdine’s Brian Berdusco. Garnett and his partner junior Kamran Khan took the only win as a doubles team for Santa Clara against Dennis Uspensky and Scotland Garapedian.

Santa Clara will go into the conference tournament in Claremont, California as the fifth seed of six. The team will play the fourth seed University of Portland on Thursday, April 26 in the WCC tournament.

Baseball

PULLMAN, WASH.—Santa Clara finished a three-game series with a no-hit game against Washington State University. The Cougars got an early lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning in this non-conference matchup.

Sophomore Michael Praszker took his first start of the season, allowing five hits and five runs. Junior Luke Martin-Resnick took over, striking out four Washington State players and allowing for two hits and a walk.

The Broncos return to Schott Stadium this week to play California Polytechnic State University in their final home game. Santa Clara will then travel to San Luis Obispo on May 1 to continue the series, but not before a three game series against the University of San Francisco April 27-29.

Women’s Beach Volleyball

SANTA MONICA, CALIF.—Beach Volleyball finished out their season with a defeat at the WCC Championship. Loyola Marymount University swept Santa Clara, winning the top three positions. Santa Clara had to forfeit their fifth game due to injuries.

The Broncos then moved on to the University of Portland, where they posted two wins with one in the first position. Senior Kirsten Mead and junior Hailey Lindberg came back to win the last two sets over Tani Stephens and Cali Thompson.

Santa Clara also won fourth with senior Erin Reineking and sophomore Michelle Gajdka.

As the beach season comes to an end, the Broncos are beginning to train for the indoor season coming up in the fall.

Contact Sophie Pollock at spollock@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.