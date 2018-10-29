SPORTS BRIEFS: WEEK SIX



The Santa Clara

October 25, 2018

Women’s soccer begins their final road trip of the year this Thursday.

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Despite falling behind 2-1 in last Friday’s contest against Portland, Santa Clara Women’s Soccer managed to tie the game in the 72nd minute with a goal from junior Kelcie Hedge. The score remained even, however, leading to overtime. Finally, in the 92nd, senior Maria Sanchez was taken down in the box, which lead to a penalty kick opportunity for the Broncos. Sanchez, however, was injured and couldn’t take the shot. Sophomore forward Kelsey Turnbow filled in for Sanchez and delivered her kick to the back of the net, clinching the victory for Santa Clara.

On Sunday, the Broncos (14-2-1, 5-1 WCC) once again came out on top over Gonzaga with a goal from Sanchez. The Broncos play today at 7 p.m. against San Diego.

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF SCU ATHLETICSMen’s soccer went into overtime against conference leader Saint Mary’son Sunday. A late penalty led to a Gaels free kick, cementing their victory.



MORAGA, CALIF. — Santa Clara Men’s Soccer took on undefeated Saint Mary’s this past Sunday. After a scoreless first half, the Gaels broke the silence with a successful penalty kick in the 54th minute. The Broncos answered in the 72nd when sophomore Nate Shue set up senior Andres Jimenez for a header. After neither team was able to push ahead of the other, the match continued into overtime and Santa Clara had the opportunity to give the Gaels their first loss of the season. In the 97th minute, however, Saint Mary’s drew a penalty and converted on their free kick, sealing their 2-1 victory over the Broncos. Santa Clara begins its final homestand of the year this Friday at 7 p.m. against Gonzaga.

Women’s volleyball won its first conference game against Pacific last week.

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Saint Mary’s topped Santa Clara Women’s Volleyball Saturday 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, collecting their fourth straight victory. Despite the loss, first-year outside hitter Michelle Shaffer had 10 kills and as many digs, posting a double-double for the Broncos. Santa Clara hit .253 for the match while the Gaels hit .366, including an impressive .452 during the second set. Santa Clara is 52-25 in match-ups against Saint Mary’s dating back to 1979.

The match was the last of a four-game homestand for the Broncos, who play today at 7 p.m. against Pepperdine. Santa Clara picked up its first conference win last Thursday against the Pacific Tigers in four-set match, leaving them 1-9 in the WCC and 6-16 overall.