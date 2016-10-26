Sports Question of Week 5

What’s the greatest title run of all time?

Jimmy Connors:

It’s 1991 and a 39-year-old Connors gets into the U.S. Open on a fluke, a wild card entry. He’s old, he just had what should’ve been career-ending wrist surgery, and he’s absolutely detested by the tennis world. He pulls off a win against Patrick McEnroe after being down two sets and way behind in a third. He goes on to win the next two rounds in straight sets. Next he’s down in the fifth set to Aaron Krickstein and comes back yet again. He heads into the quarterfinals and wins that too. That’s where the run ended. He lost to Jim Courier in the semifinals and retired shortly after. Why call it the greatest run in sports history if it didn’t lead to a trophy? Jimmy Connors defied biology. He beat guys way younger than him, he set New York on fire and he did it in typical Jimmy fashion: scrappy, unapologetic and outrageous.

–Claire McLoughlin

2004 Boston Red Sox:

Facing the Curse of the Bambino and an 0-3 deficit to the Yankees, the Red Sox somehow found a way to rally. The magic started Game 4 on a cold night in Fenway, with Boston trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth. The Red Sox were facing Mariano Rivera, arguably the greatest closer of all time, and all hope seemed lost. But then Kevin Millar drew a walk, Dave Roberts stole second and three innings later Big Papi hit a walk-off home-run. The next night it took 14 innings before the Red Sox walked off again, pushing the series back to New York. That's when Curt Schilling, pitching on a bloody ankle, shut down New York. The rest is history. The Sox crushed the Yankees in Game 7 before sweeping the Cardinals to deliver Boston its first World Series in 86 years.

–Andrew Slap

