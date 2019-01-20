Sweet Maple: A Savory Sample of San Francisco

Bay Area brunch spot is the perfect restaurant for ooglers of all things food

Azariah Joel

The Santa Clara

January 17, 2019

(AZARIAH JOEL) Sweet Maple isn’t new to San Francisco and neither are its offerings. Nevertheless, the restaurant keeps its doors open and seats filled. With palatable and photo-friendly dishes, Sweet Maple has made itself a Bay Area favorite.

San Francisco has slowly been gaining a big reputation for mouth-watering and creative food spots. The food revolution happening in the Bay Area is making social media foodies go wild, with new restaurants sprouting up on every block.

One such eatery is Sweet Maple, a popular breakfast spot exclusively known for its famous “Millionaire’s Bacon.” Sweet Maple sits on the corner of Steiner Street and Sutter Street in Lower Pacific Heights, quite a ways away from Santa Clara.

But it’s easily found at least—not because of an audaciously unique exterior or garish signage. You can identify it quickly by just looking for the long line wrapped around its building. The outer appearance of the building looks large, but I quickly saw the illusion inside. The ceiling is high and the ground floor feels spacious but the seating is limited, making your personal space feel a little cramped.

Because the wait for a booth was too long, we agreed to be seated at the coffee bar. When it was time to order, I decided to keep it simple and get the traditional eggs with applewood smoked bacon and a large glass of fresh grapefruit juice.

Sitting at the bar was a great choice because there was always a barista there to refill my drink and check up on us when needed.

While waiting for our food, I was occupied by the intricate architecture of the building and the lively conversation happening around the table. Also enthralling were the creative lattes being handcrafted right in front of me. The coconut cream latte is another popular menu item. This drink consists of organic coconut milk, espresso and fresh coconut shreds to top the drink off, making it look like white little clouds in a mug.

The food arrived and the presentation got me excited to dig in. The eggs were scrambled, yellow and fluffy, while the aroma of well-seasoned potatoes surrounded the plate. Each bite was piping hot and tasted fresh. The grapefruit juice was squeezed in front of me, making a simple drink look enticing by the freshness of the fruit. Everything tasted as it should, and I enjoyed the meal.

Admittedly, I love a good brunch and I’m not hard to please. But the restaurant’s hype didn’t live up to the standards I was expecting. Sweet Maple’s menu options were limited and could be ordered at any breakfast nook like Bill’s Cafe down the street or even at Wholefood’s breakfast hot bar. Not to say I was dissatisfied, but I wouldn’t rave about a place that sells a basic breakfast.

When you think of food in San Francisco, you picture those BuzzFeed food videos filled with color and vibrant dishes that look incredibly appetizing to eat at least I do—but that’s not what Sweet Maple is serving up.

So what makes Sweet Maple so special and constantly packed? Maybe the Millionaire’s Bacon and the organic choices the restaurant offers.

To keep it in Sweet Maple’s words, the best way to describe the bacon is, “Thick, free-range bacon, baked with brown sugar, cayenne, red and black pepper.” The thickness and richness of the meat tasted something like a breakfast steak.

As for the organic options, its in-house menu leaves that small yet important detail out.

I didn’t realize the food was organic until I read the online menu. For someone who was raised on organic food, I understand the reasoning behind Sweet Maple’s prices.

The total for my meal roughly came to about $30. If I decided to order their famous bacon, it would have been an additional $9 for two slices of the meat.

Non-sustainable meat? That price would be a little outrageous, but since the bacon is “free-range,” I can come to terms with it.

The restaurant should promote their organic and sustainable meat choices more than they currently do. A lot of people, including myself, look for those small details that make the restaurant worth the drive and the price to dine at.

I left feeling content about the food and the service. Will I come back? Most likely, but only if I happen to be in the area. If you’re looking for a place with aesthetically pleasing architecture and a modern ambiance, this is the place to be.

Sweet Maple is where health lovers and Instagram foodies can get their picture-perfect meal.

Contact Azariah Joel at ajoel@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.