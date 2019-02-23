The Boba Debate: Bubbles or Double Trouble?

Perla Luna

Editor-in-Chief

February 21, 2019

(Erin Fox) Boba is a popular drink especially in the Bay Area. Some people love it and can’t get enough. Others, the other hand, can’t seem to get on board with this trendy craze.

I get it. The sensation of chewy tapioca pearls in your mouth admittedly takes some getting used to. Butit’s an acquired taste, and hey,you can always get boba without it. Better yet, you can opt for a different topping. Boba does not equal tapioca pearls.Let’s just destroy this hegemonic, anti-boba narrative.

Boba is not about taste or flavor. It is not about the level of sweetness and ice. It is about sharing. It is an opportunity for us to check-in with one another and share a laugh about whoever or whatever is giving us ahead ache that week.

I’ve seen first hand the power of boba in bonding uncommon people and I have to say I’m a believer in its unifying, sugary goodness. I spent the past two summers meeting up with friends at the place formerly known as ShareTea, playing board games and watching people freak out when they get that first bite of tapioca. Spit-takes never get old.

Gone are the days of pretending mochas bring me joy.And this social drink won’t make anyone question their 3 p.m. life choices.

The beautiful Taiwanese beverage comes in a variety of flavors and I have no doubt there is a flavor waiting for every single one of us. It’s like reading. It’s not that you don’t like boba—you just haven’t found the right flavor yet.

Perla Luna is a senior English and sociology double major and

Erin Fox

Managing Editor

February 21, 2019

What exactly is boba? I know there’s tea involved,as well as sickeningly sweet milk and occasional blobby black tapioca pearls.But salted caramel cheese foam? Grass jelly? No thanks.

I’ve traveled to Taiwan and drank bubble tea straight from the source at Taipei 101. I discarded the trenta-sized beverage before it was halfway finished because I was over the flavor and texture of chewy black balls. Is it just me, or do they feel like frog eyeballs rolling around in your mouth too?

I understand that my opinion may bean unpopular one,especially in the Bay Area. But I think milk tea—whatever you call it—is overrated.The calorie and sugar content is equivalent or higher to a can of soda, while lacking the same amount of nutritional content.

I like the cheap price tag of the drink and its Instagram aesthetics, but ultimately it’s just not my cup of tea.

Erin Fox is a senior marketing major and is the Managing Editor.