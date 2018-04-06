The Cost of Summer Fitness

Campus gym only free for students in summer classes

Meghan McLaughlin

The Santa Clara

April 5, 2018

Students looking to get swole this summer won’t be able to pump iron on campus.

Those not enrolled in classes will no longer have free use of the Pat Malley Fitness and Recreation Center.

According to Director of Recreation Janice DeMonsi, the decision is beneficial to the university.

“It will generate more revenue for the campus recreation program, which will be able to then provide more services for the students,” DeMonsi said.

As of summer 2018, students who are not enrolled in summer classes will have to pay a summer membership fee.

An email detailing the various membership options was sent to the campus community on March 11.

“I think we’ve thought about all the different possibilities for students,” DeMonsi said.

These membership rates are very reasonable, according to DeMonsi. At other gyms, an initiation fee would likely be required in addition to a monthly fee.

This measure will align the university with other similar institutions to Santa Clara, like University of Southern California, Boston College and Gonzaga, according to DeMonsi.

The membership fee will also align Malley with the Cowell Center, which does not provide free services to students not enrolled in classes.

Beginning this upcoming summer, membership fees will be more consistent and fair for students who will graduate in December and March.

Prior to the fee supplement, June graduates did not have to pay for use of Malley facilities over the summer.

The system would register students as enrolled in the spring and/or summer quarter and admit them.

However, December and March graduates would not be admitted after they graduated. Now, the system will run on a quarter by quarter basis.

Malley’s operating budget is not funded by the university, so the revenue gained from the membership fee will go to intramural championship shirts, resurfacing the basketball courts and replacing tables.

The revenue will also support the wear and tear of the weight room equipment and the wireless Bellomy Field scoreboard, according to DeMonsi.

Students are encouraged to register for a summer membership as early as possible. More information on membership fees can be found at: https://www.scu.edu/recreation/membership

