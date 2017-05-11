The Return of the Evil Empire

Young core in the Big Apple is very promising

The New York Yankees recently established themselves as the top dogs in baseball after a three-game sweep of the defending World Series Champion Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Although there’s a long way to go till October, the Yankees defeat of the Cubs in the 18th inning on Sunday night marked a significant power shift in the MLB power rankings.

For a team that was supposed to be amidst a rebuild, it’s too perfect that New York once again dominates baseball, especially given that they’re retiring Derek Jeter’s jersey this Sunday night.

New York boasts the most complete pitching staff in baseball in addition to some of the league’s most exciting young bats. The Yankees’ roster is comprised of two former stars from the Cubs in infielder Starlin Castro and closer Aroldis Chapman. Castro is currently second in batting in the AL with an average of .354, behind only Mike Trout. Chapman was an integral piece of Chicago’s World Series victory last season but has struggled at times out of the gate this season. But expect Chapman’s shear velocity on his fastball to help him regain dominance—he is just currently lacking some of his usual control of the strike zone.

The Yankees pitching prowess is truly exemplified with the likes of Masahiro Tanaka and Adam Warren. Tanaka is currently tied for most wins in the AL with five. He burst onto the scene in 2014 during his rookie MLB season, winning 12 games before the All-Star Game—earning him a spot in the game as a reserve. He fell off slightly in 2015, partially due to injury issues, but returned to a stronger form last season, going 14-4. He’s continuing to improve and has emerged as the Yankees ace. Warren has been absolutely dominant out of the bullpen, currently with a 0.51 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

Another bright spot for the Yankees is 25- year old Aaron Judge, who’s taken the MLB by storm. Judge is currently tied for first in the Majors in home runs with 13 and second in the American League in RBIs with 28. Judge is joined in a solid lineup by Aaron Hicks, a 27- year old hitting .342. All of New York’s success will come to a peak on Sunday night when the franchise retires Derek Jeter’s jersey in Yankee Stadium. The ceremony will be as good of an atmosphere as you can find in pro sports. Yankee fans will be elated to welcome their hero back while also celebrating the immense success of the young stars that have emerged in his wake.

