The Rise Of The Alt-Left

Ahmer Israr
March 7, 2017
For the past few months, the political discourse in the United States has focused on the rise of the alt-right, a loose cabal of fringe political movements that reject mainstream conservatism. During this time, while Americans of all political stripes have focused on condemning the misogynistic, xenophobic and outright racist rhetoric of the alt-right, another alternative political movement has taken root in our society without notice. America, it is time to meet the alt-left.
Whereas the alt-right rejects basic conservative orthodoxy on issues such as size of government and the connection between race and culture, the alt-left rejects standard liberal orthodoxy on issues such as freedom of speech and the value of facts.
Rather than heeding the words of Evelyn Beatrice Hall and proclaiming that, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” this coterie of fringe left wing movements believes that if you disagree with their viewpoint, you have no right to speak. Rather than looking for factual grounding for their arguments, they cry “racism” and “sexism” without a shred of evidence, hoping to bamboozle the poorly informed into angrily rallying against their political opponents. Whereas liberals have historically sought a society where everyone was welcome to join in shared prosperity, the alt-left sees no place for dissent in their authoritarian utopia.
As our attentions have focused on preventing the alt-right from slithering its way into the halls of power within our nation’s government, we have allowed the alt-left to gain control of our college campus and, in particular, our student government.
Whereas senators were once expected to use countervailing facts to debate one another, it has now become acceptable to use subjective feelings and mythical senses of safety to justify violating the freedoms of speech, assembly and association of fellow Santa Clara students.
Whereas it was once expected that accusations of being alt-right, racist, or sexist be substantiated, it has now become acceptable to simply roll out this laundry list of buzzwords to defame the alt-left’s political opponents.
No evidence is required, of course, because the alt-left’s goal is not to eradicate the deplorable evils of racism and sexism, but rather to silence those who disagree with their radical agenda for our campus, our state and our country.
Fundamentally, opposition to the confirmation of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) as a Registered Student Organization (RSO) has never been about anything but silencing those who dare disagree.
By bellowing baseless assertions of association with the alt-right until they were blue in the face, alt-leftists hoped to convince the rational majority of a moral imperative to bar TPUSA from existing on our campus. Their aim was never to protect the safety of marginalized groups. Rather, ironically, their sole goal was to further marginalize and malign conservatives for defying alt-left dogma.
For over a month, it appeared as though the alt-left had succeeded in their attempt to silence the political opposition. Conservative students on campus were demoralized while the alt-left celebrated their “success.”
On March 3rd, however, Vice Provost Jeanne Rosenberger utilized her authority to overturn the decision of ASG and approve TPUSA as an RSO on campus. Suddenly, it was the alt-left who found their stomachs turning, rather than conservative students.
Their attempts to falsely associate TPUSA with the alt-right had fallen short. Rather than conceding that their intentional misinformation campaign against TPUSA had strained credulity and backfired, however, the alt-left decided to double down. Over the past few days, they’ve cried foul and pointed the finger at everyone but themselves.
Depending on which alt-leftist you talk to, the blame for this decision lies at the feet of the donors, the media, or the TPUSA students. Whereas Democratic President Harry Truman once proclaimed that, “the buck stops here,” the alt-left howls at any suggestion that their argument fell short. It is always somebody else’s fault. They are never to blame. To the alt-left, the truth is a microaggression, segregation is a safe space and, if you disagree, you’re a bigot.
In overturning ASG’s unjust decision on TPUSA’s status as an RSO, the Vice Provost has sent a loud and clear message: the fundamental freedoms enshrined in our constitution, values of individual responsibility, and the necessity of factual substantiation of arguments are still important at Santa Clara.
As the first such decision by a university administration, it is also the start of a national process of turning back the alt-left’s attempted college coup. Universities must be a place for open exchange of ideas, not islands of totalitarianism. No matter how loudly the alt-left shrieks, the fundamental truth will always remain the same: facts do not care about your feelings.
Ahmer Israr is a senior public health major. He is the ASG at-large senator for commuter and transfer students.
Articles in the Opinion section represent the views of the individual authors only and not the views of The Santa Clara or Santa Clara University.
Look at the descriptions of the Turning Point USA RSO charter (https://orgsync.com/156786/chapter) and the descriptions of the College Republicans in the Santa Clara Orgsync (https://orgsync.com/22479/chapter). The TPUSA description uses identical text as the College Republicans. The mission of this club is redundant based on their submitted material.
The decision around this club was not politically based. It is Administrators ignoring the student opinion. I hope your stomach can handle this “victory”.
We get it! You disagree with the club! Doesn’t mean they can’t have access to university resources. How about some tolerance?
Interesting you have a problem with turningpoint and the college republicans being similar and individually recognized, yet raise no objections to the fact that while the college democrats are recognized, many other liberal activist groups are allowed their own individual recognition. And if turningpoint is so similar to the college republicans, why are people acting as if it’s a group that supports racism, or anything of the sort? If that’s the case, and turningpoint is so similar to the republican club, then by your twisted logic, shouldn’t the republican club not be allowed? And maybe before making such wild and inaccurate accusations, you gather some evidence of how having a turningpoint chapter at SCU promotes racism or hatred of any sort. And yes, we bery much enjoy this well deserved “victory,” not only for us, but for free speech and against liberal authoritarianism, which has become all too common on college campuses. Don’t worry if this post triggers you, there’s almost certainly a safe space in your area you can go to without regard to reality or logic.
@Alex,
If you read the minutes of the Senate, you’ll see that there is a discrepancy they were asking TPUsa to address. The issue that you raise is a good one. Turning Point is different from the College Republicans, if Turning Point associates with all aspects of its national charter. However, some of the representatives from the organization explicitly stated that they don’t support the Professor Watchlist, some stated that they don’t affiliate with Milo Yiannapolos, etc, meaning that the main differentiating points between College Republicans and TPUSA are no longer there, begging the question of why they don’t simply join the former. Read the minutes; every question raised and point made (from both sides) was legitimate and well thought out. This issue is a free speech issue in that all of us, on both sides of the political spectrum, should fight back against the administration telling us what we can and cannot say and do; the student government is THE democratic governing body elected to represent the students, and when the administration feels that they can interfere and reverse their decisions, all students lose out.
Turning Point was denied for the same reasons clubs are denied every quarter, and they had the freedom to deal with those discrepancies and try again in Spring. And while I do have a moral and political opposition to Turning Point– their professor watchlist is terrifying and specifically targets professors who disagree with their own ideology, their events such as “affirmative action bakesale” and YES, “build your own safe space” are ridiculous attempts to mock students who are trying to discuss their experiences as racial minorities or other oppressed groups.
Again– if the Senate voted to approve Turning Point, I would support that choice wholeheartedly. But they didn’t, and the administration’s override is one that is dangerous for us all.
Thank you Avery, that needed to be said.
While I do truly believe the alt-left is a dangerous, unseen threat to many of the freedoms we hold as citizens of this country, at the same time I still must criticize the Vice Provost’s decision to overrule the fair process of SCU’s senate.
Access to SCU’s resources for clubs isn’t guaranteed and is certainly not owed to anyone who applies for it… The student senate is an important piece of the process for determining whether or not a club is a good fit and is deserving of the school’s resources. (That being said, whether or not the current senate fairly represents the opinions and desires of all students is another question entirely.)
Nevertheless, the senate decided TPUSA did not deserve to be recognized by the school as an official club; and so, for the sake of preserving the sanctity of the student senate’s important role in defining the kind of school we are, I urge the Vice Provost to rethink her decision.
@David @Alex One of the paramount factors in approving a new RSO is checking to see if another club currently exists that fulfills the same function. We wouldn’t fund/recognize two Super Smash Brothers Clubs just because some students wanted to form another club.
My objection is the submitted description of the Turning Point USA description uses the same text as the College Republicans description, which questions how different the purposes of these clubs are. In case you haven’t clicked the links above, both clubs describe their intent to “promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government.”
I never questioned the character or intents of your club members. I’m just saying, especially to David as a senator, you should be versed in the rules of the organization you support and able to defend a tightening RSO budget for efficient allocation.
“There is a war on America. Never before has America come under such sustained attack from enemies, both foreign and domestic. Many in the West rally against America and its culture. Proponents of Islam declare it the greatest evil.”
http://tpusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/10WaysAmericaIsTheGreatestCountry.pdf
I’d say that’s not only racist, but a lie, and an unfounded indictment against American Muslims. Muslims do not consider America the greatest evil, and without qualification it is an absolute statement.
Any new organization on campus must distance itself from statements like this.
Idk why a college paper appeared in my news feed. But it does make me appreciate the fact I didn’t go.
@Avery,
There are numerous points of your argument that are inaccurate. Firstly, turningpoint is non partisan, and they are not the same as the college republicans, in the exact same way that the feminist club is not the same as the college democrats. Turningpoint is conservative, but that does not mean redundancy with respect to the college republicans, just as the feminist club being liberal does not mean redundancy with the college democrats. Also, there will still be a professor watch list, but there will be no change in the fact that it will be there, regardless of turningpoint’s presence on campus, just like, for example, rate my professor is online even if a group that promoted rating college professors was not an RSO on campus. And on your problem with the professor watchlist, I’m sorry, but you are way off. First of all it on no way prevents liberal teachers from giving their opinions, it just alerts reasonable students the amount of liberal indoctrination they should expect from their teacher. And I’m sorry but you’d have to be completely oblivious to not recognize the sickeningly liberal slant many college professors have and try to convince their students into believing. And the problem with this, which I have experienced, is that teachers and students are not equal in the classroom, teachers control what grade a student receives, and a student strongly opposing a teacher trying to put their far left point of view as fact runs the risk of receiving a poorer grade and/or other punishment at worst, or an extremely awkward and uncomfortable quarter at best. So to reiterate, the professor watchlist will be there, but is existence is not contingent on if turningpoint is an RSO. More importantly, not only is this watchlist not preventing any teacher from giving their point of view, it is perfectly reasonable and even necessary in some cases for students who lean right in the face of being in an uneven relationship with a teacher that tries to push liberal indoctrination. I in fact find it ironic that you would bring up the university supposedly silencing the ASG, when the very act of not allowing turningpoint, greatly influenced by people from MCC claiming that the club somehow infringes upon their well being, is silencing a differing opinion that turningpoint brings. And the difference between what the Senate did, which actually was silencing a differing opinion (because many of the senators who voted no cited people who supposedly felt unsafe with turningpoint as their reason), and the vice provost overriding the senate vote, was the vice provost over rode it BECAUSE it was silencing a differing point of view. And please, if you were there during the senate meeting, heard what many of them said (Sam Perez likens turningpoint to the alt right), you’d see that the reasoning for going no on the club was about political leaning. Let’s not kid ourselves, the reason for all this liberal backlash to the vice provost’s decision, as well to turningpoint in the first place, has to do with people getting offended too easily and is clearly political, not about the “undermining” of ASG power. Sorry I don’t but that that’s why you are against the decision, it is clearly because you disagree with the politics of turningpoint but want to mask the fact by claiming it’s about undermining the student government. And sorry but the thing is, half the country is not liberal and half of the country does think the endless identity politics, shouting racist and white privileged at anything they don’t like, the safe spaces, and affirmative action, among many others is not only wrong, but bad for our country. Anyone who is not blind can see that the culture of getting offended by everything and judging people just by their skin color (certain groups are somehow categorically oppressed) from the left is dangerous for our society. It’s gotten so bad that a club that is conservative and fights back against the liberal indoctrination centers that are college campuses gets accused of being racist, without any evidence whatsoever. I’m sorry but if that’s not a reason to see why we need a non liberal club like turningpoint on the face of the liberal authoritarianism, then there’s no reasoning with you.