Track and Field Sets the Pace

Team finishes indoor season with record times

Addy Camisa

The Santa Clara

February 15, 2018

Sophomore Jack Davidson broke a school record and senior Joey Berriatua finished with the second-fastest time in program history. Both runners breezed through the 5,000 meter, finishing with times of 14:17.32 and 14:21.64, respectively.

The Santa Clara Track and Field team competed in the University of Washington Husky Classic in Seattle this past week. The meet, which took place at Dempsey Indoor, was the final one of their indoor season.

“Jack and Joey performed at expectations. They are in great shape and are great competitors,” Head Coach Felipe Montoro said.

The Track and Field team has competed in three consecutive meets in the past three weeks to close out their season. They competed in the Washington Invitational, followed by Jackson’s Nike Boise Indoor Invitational and finally the Husky Classic.

Davidson’s new record at the Husky Classic was not the first of its kind. He bested his own personal record in the 5,000 meter with a 14:23.25 the week before at the Mt. San Antonio College (SAC) relays. Davidson finished fourth place in that race.

The week before that, Davidson made a new program record with a 8:18.24 in the 3,000 meter at the UW Invitational.

In the first week of February, the Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams collectively set 11 new personal records at the Jackson’s Nike Boise Indoor Invitational.

At the invitationsl, four members of the team made their track and field debuts. Sophomore Marisa Sanchez’s record was one of the best performances with a 10:40.87 in the 3,000 meter. She finished second place in the race.

Given all of the record times, Coach Montoro seems optimistic.

“We are looking forward to competing at many quality meets this outdoor season and will look to qualify as many studentathletes as possible to round one of the NCAA Championships,” Coach Montoro said.

After closing out their indoor season at the Husky Classic, the Santa Clara Track and Field team starts their outdoor season on Saturday, March 3.

The team will compete against Loyola Marymount University, Saint Mary’s University and the University of San Francisco in Orinda, Calif. at the Quad Meet.

Contact Addy Camisa at acamisa@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.