Turtles, Bunnies and Goats, Oh My!

Adorable photos from last week’s on campus petting zoo

Sophie Mattson

The Santa Clara

February 21, 2017

Students played with furry critters last week to relieve the stress of midterms during a petting zoo held on the Harrington Learning Commons lawn.

The petting zoo was held as part of SCU Care Week and was sponsored by the Center for Student Involvement. SCU Care Week was held by the Office of Student Life from Feb. 6 to Feb.18, and featured a wide variety of events focused on self-care, academic and life skills and life balance, among other topics.

All photos by Ethan Ayson—The Santa Clara.

Contact Sophie Mattson at smattson@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4849.