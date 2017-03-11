Unexpected Death of Santa Clara Senior Leaves Campus in Mourning

English major Devin Kelly, 21, passes away unexpectedly

Sophie Mattson

The Santa Clara

March 11, 2017

The devastating death of a Santa Clara senior has rocked the campus community.

In a March 11 email to the university community, president Fr. Michael Engh, S.J., announced that Santa Clara senior Devin Kelly passed away unexpectedly.

Kelly, 21, was an English major who lived in an off-campus house—he was expected to graduate this June.

He was born on July 9, 1995 and hailed from Ventura, California, graduating from Foothill Technology High School in Ventura in 2013.

“Devin’s death is cause for great sadness and reminds us of the fragility and sacredness of life,” Fr. Engh said in his email. “We pray that the bonds we share as a community strengthen us in our sadness and help us console one another in our grief.”

Kelly is the third Santa Clara student to pass away this quarter. Water polo player Julian Fraser, 21, passed away on Feb. 21 after a battle with cancer, and senior Will Taylor passed away on March 4.

To honor Kelly’s memory, a candlelight vigil will be held in Kelly’s honor on the pedestrian mall in front of the Mission Church at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 11. He will also be honored during tomorrow’s 9 p.m. mass at the Mission Church following the vigil.

“Our hearts go out to Devin’s family and friends who mourn his death,” Fr. Engh said in his email. “We extend our prayers and support in this most difficult of times to comfort and sustain them.”

Notes of condolence can be sent to Kelly’s family at the following address:

The Kelly Family

c/o Office of Student Life

Santa Clara University

500 El Camino Real

Santa Clara, CA 95053

To help the university community cope with the loss, campus Counseling and Psychological Services will open at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 to provide group counseling and comfort grieving students. The Office of Student Life will also open up at 9 a.m. on March 12 to handle any immediate student needs following Kelly’s passing.

“Please keep Devin and his family in your prayers. May he rest in peace,” Fr. Engh said in his email.

