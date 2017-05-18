Unity 4 Discusses Campus Diversity

Quarterly forum talks class of 2021, new faculty hires

Erin Fox

The Santa Clara

May 18, 2017

The last Unity 4 event of the school year included a presentation on the Task Force and Blue Ribbon Commission, class of 2021 undergraduate acceptance updates, faculty searches and training updates and support for undocumented students.

The May 9 forum started out event- fully, delayed by 20 minutes due to a re alarm sounding in the De Saisset Museum.

There were six administrative panelists who took turns presenting segments of the evening’s event focused on diversity and inclusion.

Afterwards, they participated in open discussion with students.

The forum, hosted by the Office for Multicultural Learning (OML), is a quarterly event held as an opportunity for the administration to update the community regarding the university’s progress in specific areas.

The panelists included University President Father Michael Engh, S.J.; Interim Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Associate Elsa Chen; Interim Associate Provost for Diversity and Inclusion Brett Solomon; Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dennis Jacobs; Director of LEAD Scholars Program Erin Kimura-Walsh and Dean of Undergraduate Admission Eva Blanco.

According to Blanco, the expected number for the incoming class of 2021 is 1,380 students. Of this number, 5.6 percent of students identify as black or multiethnic.