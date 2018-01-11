Voices of Santa Clara: Athena Nguyen

Senior student
reflects on her studies
and travels abroad
Gavin Cosgrave
Special Correspondent
January 11, 2018
Athena Nguyen is a senior majoring
in public health and political
science. When she’s not studying,
you can find her working as a peer
advisor for the political science department,
spending time with her
residents as a community facilitator
in the Sanfilippo Residence
Hall or catching up with friends
and professors.
Athena traveled abroad both
these past two summers: first to
Peru on a Jean Donovan Fellowship,
then to Myanmar as a Global
Social Benefit Fellow.
Gavin Cosgrave: What experiences
impacted you as a high
school student?
Athena Nguyen: I was involved
in an academic team called Model
United Nations. My first year in
high school, one of my teachers,
Brian Dodson, handed me a flyer
and told me, “I think you should
try out. It’s incredibly demanding
but I think you would be great at
it.” I wasn’t really planning on doing
any type of team like that, but
to be polite, I tried out.
I got in, and my life changed for
the better. I learned how to be a
good debater and how to present
my thoughts concisely. The summer
before I came to Santa Clara,
Brian Dodson passed away. Grieving
him and processing his death
was very difficult, but it made me
realize how important people are
and to treasure the relationships I
have with my mentors.
GC: What is a lesson you have
learned in college?
AN: I’ve gotten very close to
many of my professors, which is
something I learned to value in
high school. I just met with my
chemistry professor from my
sophomore year to hang out and
chat about what I did over summer
and what I plan on doing after
graduation.
GC: Were there any especially
impactful moments from your trip
to Peru for your Jean Donovan
Scholarship after sophomore year?
AN: I was feeding this five-yearold
child at an orphanage, and he
didn’t speak because he wasn’t very
developed mentally. We were sitting
down playing together, and
this woman came up to me and
waved me away. I walked away and
sat with another nun, who told me
that the child’s mom was coming
to give him up completely because
she had another child at home with
special needs and didn’t have the
resources to take care of her son.
She had brought a blanket and toys
for him, and she picked him up out
of his wheelchair and cradled him
in her arms.
You could tell that she loved
him very much, but it’s difficult
if you don’t have the resources to
take care of your family. As a public
health advocate, it’s very difficult
to see someone who cares about
their family but can’t take care of
them because of something out of
their control.
GC: How was your experience
as a Global Social Benefit Fellow
last summer in Myanmar?
AN: I was in the field in Myanmar
for two months with a social
enterprise called Koe Koe Tech, a
health tech startup. Koe Koe Tech
developed an app called Maymay
(which means “mother” in Burmese),
that has information related
to pregnancy and childcare.
It has content on nutrition and
fitness, hotlines for gender-based
violence, online shopping features
and is structured like a social newsfeed.
We discovered that women
really loved the weekly pregnancy
updates and weekly quizzes. One of
the big issues is that, although anyone
could get the app in the Google
play store, many people didn’t even
have an email address.
Our team of three conducted six
video interviews, fifteen in-person
interviews, and we worked with the
Koe Koe Tech marketing team to
conduct 162 phone surveys.
At this time last year, I didn’t
know what a “social enterprise”
was. This fellowship has definitely
altered my view of myself and
how I view myself as a leader and
advocate for others. I would love
to work for an organization that
has social impact, and the people
that I met in Myanmar constantly
inspire me.
GC: Are there any decisions
you have made, or habits that have
been important for you in college?
AN: One of the best things
I have done for myself is being
comfortable with asking for help,
because there is great humility in
it. Most people are willing to help
you. Just don’t be afraid to ask.
GC: What is your favorite part
about being a community facilitator?
AN: Oh my, I could go on and
on about it … In my past two years
as a CF, I’ve had the opportunity to
develop a lot of amazing relationships
with my residents.
It’s not just about looking out
for them or hoping they won’t do
anything bad in front of me. It’s
more about them feeling comfortable
approaching me about
anything … romantic advice or
classes, or just doing homework
in my room. I have been able to
mentor a lot of amazing students
and help them see the potential I
see in them. To see someone blossom
throughout their time at Santa
Clara is something amazing that
I’ve been fortunate to witness and
be a part of.
GC: What advice would you
give to a first-year student?
AN: Don’t be afraid to try
things. If you don’t like it, you are
not obligated to stay in it … that
includes sports, majors, friend
groups … things change in our
dynamics all the time and people
have to pivot and adapt.
