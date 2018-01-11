Voices of Santa Clara: Athena Nguyen

Senior student

reflects on her studies

and travels abroad

Gavin Cosgrave

Special Correspondent

January 11, 2018

Athena Nguyen is a senior majoring

in public health and political

science. When she’s not studying,

you can find her working as a peer

advisor for the political science department,

spending time with her

residents as a community facilitator

in the Sanfilippo Residence

Hall or catching up with friends

and professors.

Athena traveled abroad both

these past two summers: first to

Peru on a Jean Donovan Fellowship,

then to Myanmar as a Global

Social Benefit Fellow.

Gavin Cosgrave: What experiences

impacted you as a high

school student?

Athena Nguyen: I was involved

in an academic team called Model

United Nations. My first year in

high school, one of my teachers,

Brian Dodson, handed me a flyer

and told me, “I think you should

try out. It’s incredibly demanding

but I think you would be great at

it.” I wasn’t really planning on doing

any type of team like that, but

to be polite, I tried out.

I got in, and my life changed for

the better. I learned how to be a

good debater and how to present

my thoughts concisely. The summer

before I came to Santa Clara,

Brian Dodson passed away. Grieving

him and processing his death

was very difficult, but it made me

realize how important people are

and to treasure the relationships I

have with my mentors.

GC: What is a lesson you have

learned in college?

AN: I’ve gotten very close to

many of my professors, which is

something I learned to value in

high school. I just met with my

chemistry professor from my

sophomore year to hang out and

chat about what I did over summer

and what I plan on doing after

graduation.

GC: Were there any especially

impactful moments from your trip

to Peru for your Jean Donovan

Scholarship after sophomore year?

AN: I was feeding this five-yearold

child at an orphanage, and he

didn’t speak because he wasn’t very

developed mentally. We were sitting

down playing together, and

this woman came up to me and

waved me away. I walked away and

sat with another nun, who told me

that the child’s mom was coming

to give him up completely because

she had another child at home with

special needs and didn’t have the

resources to take care of her son.

She had brought a blanket and toys

for him, and she picked him up out

of his wheelchair and cradled him

in her arms.

You could tell that she loved

him very much, but it’s difficult

if you don’t have the resources to

take care of your family. As a public

health advocate, it’s very difficult

to see someone who cares about

their family but can’t take care of

them because of something out of

their control.

GC: How was your experience

as a Global Social Benefit Fellow

last summer in Myanmar?

AN: I was in the field in Myanmar

for two months with a social

enterprise called Koe Koe Tech, a

health tech startup. Koe Koe Tech

developed an app called Maymay

(which means “mother” in Burmese),

that has information related

to pregnancy and childcare.

It has content on nutrition and

fitness, hotlines for gender-based

violence, online shopping features

and is structured like a social newsfeed.

We discovered that women

really loved the weekly pregnancy

updates and weekly quizzes. One of

the big issues is that, although anyone

could get the app in the Google

play store, many people didn’t even

have an email address.

Our team of three conducted six

video interviews, fifteen in-person

interviews, and we worked with the

Koe Koe Tech marketing team to

conduct 162 phone surveys.

At this time last year, I didn’t

know what a “social enterprise”

was. This fellowship has definitely

altered my view of myself and

how I view myself as a leader and

advocate for others. I would love

to work for an organization that

has social impact, and the people

that I met in Myanmar constantly

inspire me.

GC: Are there any decisions

you have made, or habits that have

been important for you in college?

AN: One of the best things

I have done for myself is being

comfortable with asking for help,

because there is great humility in

it. Most people are willing to help

you. Just don’t be afraid to ask.

GC: What is your favorite part

about being a community facilitator?

AN: Oh my, I could go on and

on about it … In my past two years

as a CF, I’ve had the opportunity to

develop a lot of amazing relationships

with my residents.

It’s not just about looking out

for them or hoping they won’t do

anything bad in front of me. It’s

more about them feeling comfortable

approaching me about

anything … romantic advice or

classes, or just doing homework

in my room. I have been able to

mentor a lot of amazing students

and help them see the potential I

see in them. To see someone blossom

throughout their time at Santa

Clara is something amazing that

I’ve been fortunate to witness and

be a part of.

GC: What advice would you

give to a first-year student?

AN: Don’t be afraid to try

things. If you don’t like it, you are

not obligated to stay in it … that

includes sports, majors, friend

groups … things change in our

dynamics all the time and people

have to pivot and adapt.

To listen to the full interview, visit

voicesofsantaclara.com or search

“Voices of Santa Clara” on the

iTunes Podcast App.