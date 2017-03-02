Weekend Brunch at Park Station Hashery

Local spot highlights San Jose’s idyllic Rose Garden neighborhood

Jimmy Flynn

The Santa Clara

March 2, 2017

When you think of San Jose’s Municipal Rose Garden, the obvious images come to mind: rolling green hills, rainbows of blooming roses, delicately flowing fountains, strollers and bicyclists taking it all in. But now, there’s something else to associate with the Rose Garden—brunch.

Located on nearby Park Avenue, Park Station Hashery has been serving up scratchmade food in a laid-back setting since this past September. The restaurant dishes out American-style cuisine that pays homage to Japanese, Mexican and French preparations.

In the past few months, the Hashery has gained a word-of-mouth reputation for having great lunch and dinner options—as well as a wide variety of microbrews. But they are most revered for their brunch.

For my late-morning eating excursion, I chose to sit outside in the Hashery’s patio area—equipped with wooden picnic tables, space heaters and a canopy tent. The side of the restaurant features a rose mural, a nod to the aforementioned Rose Garden—which sits a block away on Naglee Avenue.

Sipping coffee and people watching pleasantly passed the time before my food arrived. The Hashery’s house coffee—from Turning Point Coffee in San Francisco—was a lighter roast than you’ll find in most restaurants. The brighter, more acidic flavor of the coffee may deter some palates, but I found it to be a welcome change of pace.

The food arrived and did not disappoint. The first item I dove into was the breakfast casserole.

At the Hashery, three slices of stick-toyour-ribs casserole constitutes a portion. The dish comes loaded with eggs, two meats (chorizo and chicken) and three cheeses. Delightfully crunchy on the outside and lusciously soft on the inside, the breakfast casserole is for lovers of big portions and rich, savory flavors.

The next item I tried was the corned beef hash. Dice-sized cubes of flat-top seared beef and potatoes came topped with two eggs. The magic of this widely served dish presented itself when I cut into the yolks—which luxuriously coated the beef and potatoes with golden, custardy goodness.

After that, I tasted two Mexican-influenced dishes: huevos rancheros and huarache. The huevos rancheros consisted of two corn tortillas, two fried eggs and a scattering of pinto beans smothered in spicy housemade salsa, relieving sour cream, fresh guacamole and salty queso fresco. The dish hit nearly every mark on the flavor and texture spectrum—each bite more incorporated and complex than the last.

The huarache consisted of the same ingredients as the huevos rancheros, except griddled masa replaced the corn tortillas and mouthwatering carnitas were also added. Both dishes stayed true to their humble Mexican roots while still featuring quality ingredients and a high level of execution.

The final dish I tasted was the pan keki— Japanese sweet pancakes soaked in syrup and served with a dollop of whipped cream and a side of seasonal fruit. The pancakes were thicker and denser than traditional pancakes, though somehow creamier as well. At times, the highly-addictive dish felt like a dessert— though it was by no means cloyingly sweet and by all means delicious.

Overall, Park Station Hashery is a fun and casual place to spend a lazy weekend morning. Come enjoy the killer food, efficient service and relaxing atmosphere. If anything, the Hashery is just another reason to appreciate San Jose’s beloved and historic Rose Garden.

