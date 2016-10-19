“Welcome to Claradise” – Questions

THE SANTA CLARA

October 19, 2016

In an effort to collect material for their original production “Welcome to Claradise,” the Santa Clara Theater Department has laid out a series of questions that they wish members of the student body to answer:

1.) Tell me a story when you said something that you regretted saying.

2.) What would you/have you said in confidence or privately that you wouldn’t say publicly?

3.) Can you tell me about a time you were outraged by something someone said and/or posted online and how you responded.

Please leave your responses in the comments below. And check and see if your answers make the show by coming to see “Welcome to Claradise” this winter!

For more information contact Brian Thorstenson at bthorstenson@scu.edu.