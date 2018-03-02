Winter Quarter Sports Update

Jay Mehta

The Santa Clara

March 1, 2018

Men’s Basketball

The Santa Clara Men’s Basketball team faced a crushing 40-67 defeat against nationally ranked Saint Mary’s on Saturday. Jock Landale, Emmett Naar, Jordan Ford and Calvin Hermanson all scored in double figures to lead Saint Mary’s to victory—making their record 27-4.

Henry Caruso was the only Bronco to score in double digits on Saturday.

The game wasn’t all bad news, however.

Over the last four games, the Broncos have raised their field goal percentage from 43.6 percent to 49 percent, and senior center Emmanuel Ndumanya has posted the four highest point totals of his career in the last nine games, including a career-best 23 vs. Portland (Feb. 10). He has shot 41 of 68 from the floor (60.3 percent) in the last 13

Baseball

Santa Clara Baseball lost 3-1 to Wake Forest in the series finale on Sunday. The team was unable to generate any offense against Wake Forest’s starter Colin Peluse but managed to score a home run in the ninth inning when Peluse was replaced by Rayne Supple. Peluse pitched eight shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks before leaving with 108 pitches under his belt.

It isn’t all bad, however, considering the Broncos still won the series against Wake Forest, winning the first two games 2-0 and 7-6. Junior third-baseman John Cresto left Sunday’s game with his third consecutive home run (one for each game of the series). It was his fourth overall in the season.

Men’s Tennis

The Broncos are coming off a close 4-3 win against UC Davis last week.

“We played UC Davis under difficult conditions, as it was really windy and it was a great test of mental strength for the players,” Head Coach Niall Angus said. “We lost the doubles point after being three match points up but used that as a springboard to push into singles.”

However, the Men’s Tennis team defeated Sacramento State 6-1 on Sunday at Degheri Tennis Center, extending their winning streak to eight. In men’s doubles, junior Connor Garnett and junior Kamran Khan won 6-3 against the Hornets’ Louis Chabut and Hermont Legaspi. Sophomore Vasileios Iliopoulos and sophomore Jesus Tapiador Barajas beat Dom Miller and Donald Hall 6-2. Junior Andrew Gu defeated Mikus Losbergs in straight sets to remain undefeated this season with a 8-0 record.

Women’s Water Polo

The Women’s Water Polo team ended its home tournament with a victory against Sonoma State on Sunday. The team won three of its four outings in the two-day tournament.

The Broncos beat Sonoma State 9-3 on Sunday afternoon after losing 8-7 to Indiana earlier in the day. On Saturday, Santa Clara defeated the University of Redlands 17-8 and Cal State Monterey Bay 8-5.

“The weekend went well,” Head Coach Keith Wilbur said. “I thought we played consistently well on defense the whole weekend. We had a couple tough, one-goal losses but to good teams, and I really like how we played. There are things we are working on offensively.”