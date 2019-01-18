Women’s Basketball Wins in Triple OT

Tia Hay drops 30, clinches Bronco victory

John Brussa

Sports Editor

January 17, 2019

(SANTA CLARA ATHLETICS) For the first time in school history, Women’s Basketball went into triple overtime Saturday, beating LMU 83-75.

LOS ANGELES—Following a loss to Pepperdine last Thursday, Santa Clara Women’s Basketball rebounded in their next matchup against LMU on Saturday. Although the Broncos succeeded in getting the 83-75 win over the Lions, the final score does not represent the hard-fought, triple-overtime contest that it was.

Junior guard Tia Hay provided the Broncos’ offense, scoring 30 points and shooting an impressive 50 percent from the field. During the second overtime, it was Hay who scored a layup with just two seconds left on the clock to put Santa Clara ahead and seemingly clinch the win.

As time expired, however, the Lions successfully converted a jumpshot to tie it up at 68 all. Then, with 1:43 left in the third overtime and Santa Clara only leading 77-75, Hay knocked down four free throws to help seal the victory.

Women’s Basketball plays tonight at 7 p.m. against Pacific in the Leavey Center.

Men’s Basketball

PROVO, Utah—Despite winning seven of their last eight games, Men’s Basketball was unable to topple Brigham Young on Saturday.

The Broncos, who were playing the first of a threegame road trip, knocked down a solid 45 percent of their field goals but were eclipsed by the Cougars’ 49 percent from the field coupled with strong rebounding.

First-year players Trey Wertz (guard) and Keshawn Justice (forward), who have been asked to step into bigger roles this season due to injuries on the team, both put on strong performances. Wertz scored 20 points while Justice notched a career-high 17.

After being up 51-39 at the start of the fourth quarter, BYU slowly let their lead slip until the Broncos were within three points at the 1:47 mark. Hope was short-lived for Santa Clara, however, when the Cougars’ TJ Haws knocked down a three-pointer the following possession. After missing three straight shots, the Broncos were forced to foul and BYU cemented their win.

Santa Clara travels to Saint Mary’s to take on the Gaels tonight at 8:00 p.m.

(SANTA CLARA ATHLETICS) Jesus Barajas faced Stanford’s Axel Geller (ranked No. 20) on Tuesday.

Men’s Tennis

BURLINGAME, Calif—Men’s Tennis headed north on Tuesday to face No. 10 Stanford on the road for their season opener. The match would take place approximately 20 miles north of Stanford, however, due to rainfall which forced the contest to be relocated to indoor facilities in Burlingame.

Stanford, who has four singles players ranking among the top 101, beat the Broncos handily, sweeping them 5-0.

Senior Andrew Gu and junior Jesus Tapiador Barajas held their own for the Broncos but lost 7-6 against the Cardinal’s Axel Geller and Alexandre Rotsaert on court one. In singles, Barajas took on No. 20 Geller but was taken down in three sets 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-4.

In the preseason WCC rankings, Santa Clara was chosen to finish in second place, tied with Brigham Young and Loyola Marymount. Senior Andrew Gu was named preseason All-WCC.

The Broncos’ home opener will be held Jan. 27 against UC Santa Cruz and Sonoma State.

Contact John Brussa at jbrussa@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.